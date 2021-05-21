The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust (PRSTRT) and its STEM Education program have opened the call for the Summer STEM Boxed Kit Experience: Energy Edition from June 7 until June 18, 2021 for students of San Juan and neighboring towns. The open call is open until May 28, 2021.
This summer, engineering is closer than everyone thinks during this new summer session where students will learn how mechanisms to produce energy work, will perform electricity experiments and will understand the nature of circuits among other curiosities. There is space for 100 students, and this session is possible thanks to a collaboration with New Fortress Energy (NFE), a multinational natural gas developer and distributor.
“As we completed the term for this eight-week program, we are glad to report that the experience has exceeded expectations not only for our participants, but for parents, teachers and leadership team. It’s fantastic to see active participation in every virtual classroom but more so, it’s a good sign to read great questions regarding the content, about real-life applications of the concepts learned on a weekly basis, and the authentic exploration of learning,” said Jorge Valentine, director of the STEM educational program of the PRSTRT. “Students are finding out that science and engineering are more than predetermined results; it’s about trial and error, multiple interactions on the design method, and direct-contact circuit design for light set-up. This is also authentic teaching.”
Jake Suski, Managing Director of New Fortress Energy said: “We are excited to see that there’s a lot of interest in the second round of the STEM Boxed Energy Edition program. As we expand the call for students beyond the San Juan area, we validate NFE’s commitment to reach more communities with positive energy.”
The 2020 Summer edition impacted 120 students after receiving almost 800 applications. There were two sessions: Agriculture Applied Engineering and 3D design and Virtual Reality. This year, the Summer STEM Boxed Energy Edition will give 100 students real life experiences while developing engineering projects and experiments from the comfort of their home as part of the curriculum with critical energy fundamentals, vocabulary and tools.
Middle school students interested in participating have until May 28, 2021 to register at https://prsciencetrust.org/stem-boxed-kit-experience-summer-edition-program/. Spaces are available while they last.
For more information, please access https://prsciencetrust.org/stem/ or visit the Puerto Rico Science Technology & Research Trust page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.