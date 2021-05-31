As part of its mission to promote innovation in STEM on the island, the parallel18 pre-acceleration program (pre18) and the Technology Transfer Office (TTO) -both programs of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust (PRSTR)-, celebrated over the weekend the Demo Day of the Challenge to Innovate: NASA Edition student challenge.
A total of 20 groups composed of students from local universities in the areas of electrical, mechanical, computer, agricultural and industrial engineering, and computer science presented innovative solutions based on technologies patented by NASA in the areas of pharmaceutical manufacturing and agriculture.
The group of young innovators presented their ideas, the product of 12 weeks of hard work in collaboration with mentors from pre18, TTO, and NASA in the development of commercialization plans to improve the quality of processes and production based on the various technologies patented by NASA.
"Today (Saturday), we are very happy to present all the hard work that these students have been doing over the past 12 weeks. This group is the first in this edition of NASA's Challenge to Innovate; I would love for it to be the first of many. Thanks to the arduous weeks of training with parallel18 mentors, and despite the challenges caused by COVID-19, the students grew and today they have demonstrated the great potential of STEM on the island, specifically in the areas of 'agro' and 'pharma.' We could not be more proud," said Eduardo Padial, parallel18's Director of Operations.
"At the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, we continue with our mission of investing, facilitating, and developing the capacities that continuously advance the economy of Puerto Rico and the well-being of its citizens through companies based on innovation, science, and technology and its industrial base. That is why we create and support STEM programs like this one, in which we give young students the opportunity to create and innovate and give them all the necessary tools to develop new technologies and solutions. I really believe that this is how Puerto Rico will continue to grow economically," said Lucy Crespo, CEO of PRSTR.
“Each presentation of the 16 groups of this student challenge required a great preparation on the part of the members. Not only did they prove their technical knowledge and mastery of the subjects, but they also demonstrated the importance of teamwork, time management and communication skills. In other words, it has been a complete experience and has given them a different vision of how technology impacts lives and can become a professional career for them," said Laura Delgado, Startups executive at parallel18.
For his part, Luis Armando Torres, co-founder of the Engine-4 innovation center highlighted that, “being with all these groups of students working as a team, creating different projects based on NASA patents and the challenge of making a prototype work demonstrating their different skills, it is an enriching experience. Seeing that we have great talents in Puerto Rico and that we can be the axis in developing technology with the right equipment makes me very excited."
Among the solutions presented in the agricultural industry and under Flash Pose technology, the SprayCube stood out, a solution that solves the problem of excessive waste of nutrients and chemical products; Rover, an all-terrain team that helps in the harvesting of bananas and plantains but is not limited to those fruits, and a solution that helps farmers harvest tomatoes.
Also, in the agricultural industry solutions were presented under the Microwave-Based Water Decontamination System technology. Here stood out YLC Company, with a solution to decontaminate the water in the hydroponic industry, and the M-Wave 2.0 which is also a time-saving, zero-waste water decontamination system.
Meanwhile, in the agricultural industry and under the Multi-Stage Filtration System technology, the solutions presented were ADA, a filtration system that protects and stores products for longer, allowing them more freshness and quality; and PureBiz, a solution designed for cannabis cultivation that eliminates fungicides at the time of cultivation and maintains air quality control.
Under the Multi-Stage Filtration System technology, a solution was also presented that was categorized under the pharmaceutical industry since it is a medical device for people with respiratory problems. Likewise, in this technology a solution was presented that reduces the time as well as the expense of replacing air filters while maintaining the established regulations.
Among the other solutions presented on the pharmaceutical industry, the Precision Low Speed Motor Controller technology was also highlighted, in which the Astrae solution was presented, which provides a safe and accurate way to measure drug doses.
Under the Improved Infrared Contrast Analysis and Imaging technology, ThermalBuddy stood out, a device with infrared technology that detects composition failures and improves the performance of the production line. InfraFocus was also presented, a solution that allows, through infrared technology, to see imperfections before a break occurs, resulting in the reduction of damaged pads.
Lastly, under the Passive Smart Container technology in the pharmaceutical industry, the students presented four solutions. One of them to better manage the inventory of hospitals; the second, called INVO Inventory System, allows pharmaceutical companies to track inventory within containers and improves projections in the operation; the third is a solution that monitors the status of vaccines while they are being transported; and the fourth, Smart Bags, which allows precise level measurements and inventory detail management for unstructured disposable bag systems, saving companies time and money in the process.
The students presented their pitches as well as their 3D printed prototypes at the Engine-4 innovation center before a robust group of judges made up of: Sol Rosado Arroyo, president of the Puerto Rico Agricultural Biotechnology Industry Association; Jorge Delgado, Scientific Director of Process Development at Amgen; Laura Thompson, entrepreneur in residence at Brown University, angel investor and product manager at GoogleX; Juan Figueroa, Entrepreneurship Advisor and Associate Researcher of the PRSTR; Allison Kern, Morro Ventures investor, and Kris Romig, Marketing Services Leader at the NASA Johnson Space Center.
Based on evaluations by the judges, student teams had a chance to win $2,000 for first place and $1,500 for second place. Each track (Pharma and Agro) had first and second places. In addition, the students competed for a 1-year pass to the Internet of Things (IoT) lab and prototyping facilities of Engine-4, one of the project partners and collaborators.
The winners of the Challenge to Innovate: NASA Edition were:
Agro Track
First prize: Team # 3 Multi-Stage Filtration System, with students Joan Manuel Cuadrado García and Johnny Santana (PureBiz).
Second place: Tie between 2 teams: Team # 3 FlashPose: Range and intensity image-based terrain and vehicle relative pose estimation algorithm, team composed of Christopher Ayala, Diego J. Batista Adorno, and Irving Montero Colon; and Team 2: Microwaved-based Water Decontamination System composed by Denis Munet, Nadya Jiménez Rodríguez, and Wilbert Hernández (M-Wave 2.0)
Pharma Track
First place: Team # 2 Passive Smart Container, composed of Bryan José Capacete Cruz, Guillermo Avilés, and Samuel Torres (INVO Inventory System).
Second place: Team # 1 Improved Infrared Contrast Analysis and Imaging, composed by Alexey Rodríguez, José Cruz Quiñones, and Kiara Rosario Cordero (ThermalBuddy).
One-Year Pass de Engine - 4
Team # 2 Multi Stage Filtration System, composed by Damián Olmo López, Diana Aponte Claudio. and Eduardo Ferrer Ibarra (ADA).
Team # 1 Improved Infrared Contrast Analysis and Imaging, composed by Alexey Rodríguez, José Cruz Quiñones, and Kiara Rosario Cordero (ThermalBuddy).
Team # 2 Passive Smart Container, composed of Bryan José Capacete Cruz, Guillermo Avilés, and Samuel Torres (INVO Inventory System).
