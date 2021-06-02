Two students from Puerto Rico’s public school system were recognized for developing sustainable and coronavirus-mindful community blueprints in an educational initiative that merged problem-solving skills with video games.
The Microsoft Minecraft Challenge was developed by the tech giant’s local division and the Puerto Rico Department of Education so that students from grades 5 to 12 could propose re-envisioned spaces or solutions for their communities, schools or municipalities, which allowed for social activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To design these projects, students used Microsoft’s Minecraft Education, which integrates the popular sandbox game to foster creativity and ingenious design concepts.
“The main goal of the Challenge was for students to put into practice critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving through a learning-based video game platform, which is our Minecraft Education platform,” said Carla López Narváez, director of Education at Microsoft Puerto Rico.
The Microsoft Minecraft Education was divided into two categories: one for students between grades 5 and 8, and another for high schoolers (grades 9 to 12). According to López, there are over 30,000 students and teachers in Puerto Rico using Minecraft Education free of charge, and for this challenge, more than 300 students registered and over 100 projects were presented and evaluated by a committee of tech and education experts.
“We saw impressive worlds that even took into account the geographic and architectural structures of their communities, neighborhoods, schools and municipalities. They integrated math, and many even contemplated renewable energy sources… We learned a lot from them in the process, listening to all their suggestions and models, and after that segment (of semifinalists), we chose the winners,” López said.
She added that due to the pandemic, “we wanted students to be able to present their solutions and ideas based on the situation. Hence the opportunity to combine the theme of innovation for students to have the experience of sharing their ideas... and to be able to propose these types of solutions.”
The winner of the fifth to eighth-grade category was Millie Seise, a sixth-grader. Her project, “Keep distance and have fun in Millie’s Nature Park,” incorporates COVID-19 health protocols such as social distancing and disinfection. Seise explained that her model included eight huts “for people to spend time with family,” plus multiple hand washing and disinfecting stations, spaces for children, green areas, spots to bring animals and feed them, “and a tree in the middle to provide oxygen.” Her natural park is based on an existing location in Añasco.
Meanwhile, ninth-grader Naydin Ruiz won the second category, thanks to her “Innovative Project,” which consisted of a suburban complex with green areas and other elements for people to exercise and socialize among a natural landscape, while being mindful of social distancing and other health protocols. “Generally, the suburbs that I see, some have few trees and green areas and I wanted to increase that because nature is important to our world. I wanted to put trees, an agricultural area, and it also has a small fountain with a few fish in order to also feel the connection with nature and the exterior,” Ruiz said.
Thanks to this experience, she is motivated to pursue a university degree in architecture or civil engineering to develop real-life community projects that “protect nature and design spaces that don’t have a negative environmental impact.”
A New Education Model
To present their projects before the committee, the students had to create their own PowerPoint presentations and discuss their initiatives at length, integrating multiple skills in addition to math, social sciences, health and environmental sciences.
Lydia Báez, the executive director of Teaching for Academic Affairs under the Education Department, affirmed that the success of the Minecraft Education Challenge has prompted her to rethink the current education model, noting that “what we are doing is not producing results.”
“With this video game initiative, right now work plans are being made to mitigate the academic lag, focused on the use of different technological tools, and one of them is Minecraft. I love to see young people engaged because with this initiative; they have developed oratory skills, reading comprehension, and we forge young leaders. These students are given a productive experience to improve education in Puerto Rico because we have the tools, it’s a matter of how we integrate them,” she told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
