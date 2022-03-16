Stryker, a medical and surgical instrument manufacturer, started the construction of its new combined heat and power (CHP) plant (electricity co-generator) with a groundbreaking ceremony in its facilities in Arroyo.
When completed next February, the plant will provide 100 percent of the energy needed to operate the facility in Arroyo, and allowing Stryker to save some $1.4 million from its electric bill.
“Stryker’s global scale commitment is to become carbon neutral by 2030. As soon as it becomes operational, this project will reduce our carbon footprint by 50 percent here in Arroyo, and by three percent globally,” said Vicente Nazario, Stryker Manufacturing Director.
On his part, Stryker’s Sustainability Director Erol Odabasi assured that “with this new electricity co-generating project, the Puerto Rico plant will be making a significant contribution towards that goal.”
The project consists of two natural gas electricity generators, a natural gas storage station, and auxiliary cooling equipment. The new co-generating plant will be connected to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) grid, so it can be used as an alternate resource in case of an emergency, but will operate on its own. Stryker’s estimated investment is $4.7 million.
“This project will make our site more competitive in many aspects, including financial benefits and increased resilience during atmospheric events,” said Nazario, who added that the proximity between the generating source and the consuming end is another of the project advantages, adding to the resilience factor.
For Secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce Manuel Cidre, the project is an example of how industries in Puerto Rico are becoming more resilient in many ways, “especially in those related to the generation of cleaner and more sustainable energy.”
“Besides, the creation of this electricity co-generator will create well paid opportunities for Puerto Rico’s professionals who will be involved in its construction. We applaud this move and encourage the development of more efforts to advance towards the production of quality energy, said Cidre.
During the construction phase of the project Nazario estimated between 50 and 60 jobs will be created.
About the company’s decision to become carbon neutral within this decade, Odabasi admitted it is a “significant commitment” but the Stryker is already in the process of achieving its goal.
“The decision for zero emissions was made last year and we have already seen a 19 percent reduction when compared to 2019. So, we continue to implement lots of projects and invest in our plants around the world to reduce energy demands,” Odabasi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.