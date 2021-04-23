Strategic Investment Holdings, LLC, an affiliated entity of The Strategic Group, P.R., LLC (Strategic), today announced it has completed the sale of Provista Diagnostics, Inc. (Provista) —a revolutionary women’s early-stage liquid biopsy-based cancer diagnostics firm that developed the proprietary breast cancer blood test, Videssa® and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia— to Todos Medical, Ltd., a publicly traded company operating under the ticker symbol (TOMDF).
Videssa Breast, Provista’s lead diagnostic, is the first blood test of its kind for the accurate and early detection of breast cancer in women who present with abnormal or difficult-to-interpret imaging findings, confidently choosing immediate follow-up versus a “watch and wait” approach can be challenging. With a simple blood draw, Videssa Breast can inform whether further diagnostic procedures may be warranted or provide further assurance for those patients that likely do not have breast cancer.
Among other things, Videssa Breast improves diagnostic accuracy and provides greater confidence and clarity; significantly reduces total biopsies; and accurately detects breast cancer irrespective of breast density.
By providing real-time disease status using a protein-based blood test, Provista Diagnostics addresses the known limitations of breast cancer detection, and provides additional, insightful information not detectable through traditional imaging technologies.
According to Robb Rill, Managing Director of The Strategic Group, P.R., “we have been working in partnership through Provista with Todos for over a year and this sale was the next evolution. I am excited to see how Todos leverages some of Provista’s technologies as well as its large capacity diagnostics lab to expand its U.S. presence.”
Founded in 2013, The Strategic Group, P.R. is a boutique, private equity firm that acquires, develops, and successfully operates portfolio companies mainly focused on finance and technology, among others, along with a separate hedge fund group, The Strategic Funds, that specializes in alternative investments across multiple asset classes.
For more information, visit http://www.thestrategicfunds.com.pr.
