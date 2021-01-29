Stirling Ultracold, a developer and manufacturer of ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers for life science and biopharma research, announced it will be the exclusive ULT freezer provider for Puerto Rico, as well as all U.S. embassy locations around the world.
The Puerto Rico National Guard has partnered with Select Gases of Atlanta and Bionuclear of Puerto Rico to purchase and distribute four of Stirling Ultracold’s SU780XLE upright freezers, 20 SU105UE undercounter freezers and 20 ULT25NEU portable freezers to vaccinate residents in Puerto Rico.
“The approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has given everyone a glimpse of hope that relief is on the way,” said Major General Jose J. Reyes at the Puerto Rico National Guard. “We are about to reach the final hour for this vaccination and are doing everything in our power to get the vaccine to communities around the world. We are very aware of the challenges associated with last mile delivery and can rest easy knowing we have the ULT infrastructure in place to support the historic global COVID-19 vaccination.”
The Puerto Rico National Guard plans is to use Stirling Ultracold’s upright freezers as a central repository, or hub, on the island, while its undercounter will be for the vaccination centers, and portable freezers will be used to transport vaccines around the island for local vaccine administration. The drive across Puerto Rico is approximately six hours and the community cannot afford to lose even one shipment of vaccines. Stirling Ultracold’s portable ULT freezers serve as the perfect solution for safely transporting vaccines to more rural communities and locations around the island.
