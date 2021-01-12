Puerto Rican undergraduate students majoring in electrical, mechanical, computer, agricultural, or industrial engineering, as well as computer science, will have the opportunity to participate in the student competition Challenge to Innovate: NASA Edition, an initiative of the pre-acceleration program pre18 and the Technology Transfer Office (TTO), both programs of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research (PRSTRT), together with the innovation center Engine-4, where participants will have a workspace to build solutions with NASA technologies.
Students interested in participating have until Monday, February 8, to apply here: bit.ly/ctinasa. At the end of the open call period, the 60 chosen participants will have access to six NASA technologies for 12 weeks. Pupils will develop and evaluate a unique commercialization plan for solutions in the agriculture and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries during this time.
“Our parallel18 and the Technology Transfer Office programs have worked hard for months together with NASA to define all the logistics of this competition, which will provide Puerto Rican college students access to innovative technologies. This represents an exceptional opportunity for participants since they will not only work hand in hand with NASA technology, but they will also be able to meet with the creators of said technologies and receive mentorship while working from Engine-4, a workspace that has been a catalyst for innovation on the island,” said Lucy Crespo, CEO of the PRSTRT.
“At parallel18, through our pre18 program, we are very excited to be able to provide undergraduates with the necessary tools to incentivize them to innovate. More so knowing that they already have the technical knowledge required for this challenge. What we want is to upscale and develop their potential and capabilities to develop innovative solutions with technologies already created. Solutions which could eventually become commercial products in the market,” said Eduardo Padial, Operations director at parallel18.
Throughout the program, students will receive training and mentorship from pre18 experts. Participants will also receive support from the PRSTRT’s Tech Transfer Office (TTO) to better understand patents and technology. All the while, they will have access to Engine-4 in Bayamón, which will provide them with a workplace to prototype.
Among the technologies that students will be working on during the competition are manufacturing technologies for the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry such as: Passive Smart Container (MSC-TOPS-36); Precision Low-Speed Motor Controller (MSC-TOPS-76); and Improved Infrared Contrast Analysis and Imaging (MSC-TOPS-34); as well as technologies for agriculture such as: Microwave-Based Water Decontamination System (MSC-TOPS-53); Multi-Stage Filtration System (GRC LEW-TOPS-93) and Flash Pose (GSC-TOPS-102). Students will also have the opportunity to meet with the inventors of these technologies during the process.
The 12 weeks of the program will run in a hybrid format: six weeks of virtual learning, and six will be partially face-to-face with all the required security measures at the Engine-4 innovation center in Bayamón. Upon completing the program, students will have the opportunity to present their projects at an Industry Day to interact with potential clients within the pharmaceutical and agricultural industry to validate and create their value propositions. Participants will also be pitching their solutions with a chance to win four cash prizes, ranging from $1K to $2K.
The challenge targets college students majoring in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer engineering, computer science, electronics, and other similar fields at any university in Puerto Rico, who wish to develop hardware products that venture into clean technology (cleantech) and water quality applied to agriculture. The competition targets students who want to understand how to sell or start science-based product startups.
For more information about Challenge to Innovate, you can access bit.ly/ctinasa and fill out the application. You can also find information on pre18’s social media channels @pre18startups.
