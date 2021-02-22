Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas,today announced its 2021Star Awards. The St. Regis Bahia Beach earneda new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award and is showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.
Located on a former coconut farm and situated between the El Yunque National Forest and Espíritu Santo River State Preserve, The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort boasts 139 guest rooms and suites with private terraces and ocean and garden room views. The 483-acre resort embraces the island’s striking natural beauty with verdant landscapes, 2 miles of secluded beach, and two private bird sanctuaries. It is the Caribbean’s first and only certified Gold Audubon Signature Sanctuary, Puerto Rico’s first AAA Five Diamond rated resort and a 10thtimes Forbes Travel Guide Five Star rated resort.
“At The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, we are honored to receive our 10thForbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star Award for the year 2021, especially during these atypical times we are facing. This recognition is a testimony to the overall excellence of our stunning Resort, with its unparalleled services and amenities, in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations,” said José M. Torres, The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort general manager.
Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority in genuine Five-Star service, and The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort is once again an addition to its annual Star Rating list. Properties were inspected prior to the pandemic and when regional restrictions allowed for the safe return of guests. “These 2021 award winners are a testament to the resiliency of the hospitality industry,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “During an unprecedented time, these top properties adapted to numerous adversities all while maintaining high service levels and ensuring the health security of their guests and staff.”
Additionally, The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resortis announce that it is has become Sharecare Health Security Verified with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place. Developed as well by the Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on hospitality excellence, and digital health industry leader Sharecare, the comprehensive verification covers more than 360 standards across health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience, and health safety communication with guests and employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.