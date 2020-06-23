The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort, Puerto Rico's first five-star and five-diamond hotel, is welcoming the public once again with the ideal vacation proposal during these times of social distancing.
"Located in a nature reserve in front of two miles of an isolated beach and surrounded by an amplitude of greenery, The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort offers a serene oasis where it is possible to disconnect from the city and the routine while maintaining the perfect social distance," General Manager José M. Torres said.
He stressed that the resort is reopening its doors while maintaining strict hygiene and health protocols. Torres leads an executive team comprised of Puerto Rican professionals, betting on quality local talent.
The 2020 summer offer for Puerto Rico residents is an escape to an enviable and inspiring world, perfectly designed to relax and rest in privacy and style. Rates start at $299 and include a daily continental breakfast for two adults and parking.
Among the leisure and recreation options available, guests can enjoy the meticulous service of hosts in charge of strategically locating them in beach chairs and umbrellas, both for the safety of the guest and to protect the turtles in this nesting season at the seashore. The Seagrapes restaurant offers food and drink service in the beach and pool areas, where it is also possible to reserve a cabin for private use.
Nature lovers can also visit the manatee reserve and explore the miles of nature trails on foot or by bicycle with the help of maps that guide them through the reserve's green spaces. Bicycles are available at the Nature Center, where guests can also reserve kayaks and paddle-boards. Meanwhile, there is an inflatable water park for children for hours of fun.
Meanwhile, sports fans will be happy with the golf and tennis clubs to play or take lessons with professionals, while Aquavento Watersports offers excursions and lessons in water sports such as surfing and windsurfing. Moreover, when it comes to disconnecting completely, the Iridium Spa offers a transformative experience with treatments that stand out for the use of local natural ingredients.
The gastronomic offer is made up of three establishments where good food and creative cocktails shine: Seagrapes, Beach Club by José Enrique, Cocoteros and St. Regis Bar. The wide range of activities and services are available with prior reservation, to safeguard security and wellness of guests and hotel staff.
The offer is valid until August 31. For reservations, call (787) 809-8000, or visit this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.