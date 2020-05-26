DDB Latina Puerto Rico and Buena Vibra Group announced the creation of the SPYN.LIVE platform, touted as a digital tool that will change the entertainment industry.
SPYN.LIVE will allow the consumer to live the experience of a virtual concert that will feature the traditional elements of face-to-face shows such as lights, screens, pyrotechnics, dancers and musicians, among others. In addition, it will have the opportunity to integrate "augmented reality." This platform will allow the public to virtually return to the country’s main stages despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The creative and technological teams of DDB Latina Puerto Rico were focused on developing a platform that was different from what we are used to and strived to provide the consumer with an innovative experience. From this SPYN.LIVE was born, a collaborative effort with Buena Vibra Group to raise the level of virtual entertainment productions which will be available in Puerto Rico as well as the United States and Latin America.
"We know that the launch of SPYN.LIVE is the beginning of a process of innovation within the entertainment industry. Among the tools that the platform has, it will allow subscribers to interact with artists, it will give the possibility of immersive efforts with augmented reality, in addition to having exclusive content and special offers," said Edgardo Manuel Rivera, CEO of DDB Latina Puerto Rico.
For its part, the Buena Vibra Group team responsible for unforgettable shows such as the most recent concerts by Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Tommy Torres and Kany García will be in charge of the production of the events and the development of their content to ensure that the consumer will enjoy an unprecedented experience.
According to Max Pérez, founding partner of Buena Vibra Group, "It's time to upgrade the virtual presentations we've seen so far. The public is eager to enjoy a concert that lives up to what we're used to and want to be able to see their favorite artists. The events we will be holding will be much more than an online concert, our subscribers will have an experience."
There are already several local and international artists coordinating presentations through the platform. SPYN.LIVE will feature some events with free access and to protect the rights of artists, some events will require purchasing tickets.
SPYN.LIVE will serve as an ally for artists as it allows them to produce musical performances and plays digitally. As a result, the platform will contribute so that artists can stage performances, reduce the number of event cancellations and help the thousands of entertainment industry workers who were affected by this pandemic, generate revenue again and contribute to the country's economy.
In addition, entrepreneurs and professional associations can also use the platform to organize conventions, assemblies, among other events, that will allow them to achieve greater recognition for their brands and products. SPYN.LIVE will give them the opportunity to connect with new business allies and consumers.
SPYN.LIVE has created an alliance with ASM Global, the company that manages the Puerto Rico Coliseum, the Convention Center and the Coca-Cola Music Hall, to assist with the production of events on the island. Additionally, talks are already underway with other venues in Latin America.
