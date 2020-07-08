The Santiago Rodríguez family boarded a Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) to Philadelphia (PHL) on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 expecting a relaxing visit with family. Then, everything changed due to a medical emergency their daughter experienced right after takeoff.
Spirit flight 3216 made an emergency landing on Providenciales (PLS), an island in the Turks and Caicos, to make sure the 4-year-old received medical help immediately. Once she got the green light from the hospital in Providenciales to return home, dozens of Spirit Team Members started figuring out a way to get the family back to San Juan amidst ongoing border closures that would have left them waiting until at least this weekend.
By Wednesday afternoon, the airline secured special permission to fly an empty plane to PLS, pick the family up and take them straight back to San Juan.
“I have no words to describe how thankful I am to the airline and to the people of the island who were so good to us,” said the girl’s mother, Ana Desiree Rodríguez Sánchez.
“We left all of our luggage on the flight to Philadelphia and didn’t have anything on us to spend the night, so they quickly helped us find a place to stay, clothes and food for us. The airline was so great to us and we are so thankful," she added.
The Santiago Rodríguez family is now home, after landing at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport on July 1, 2020.
“We are very happy to have been able to help the Santiago Rodriguez family return home and offer them a sense of peace after a moment of anguish,” said Andrea Baigorria, External Communications Manager. “We worked in collaboration with the family, our Spirit Team Members and the local governments in each city to help quickly facilitate their return flight back home. We also want to thank the American Red Cross in Providenciales for helping the family during their time there.”
As Florida’s Hometown Airline, Spirit has a long history of carrying Guests across Latin America and the Caribbean. The Airline started service to San Juan in 2001 and has since flown more than 6 million Guests between Puerto Rico’s capital city and a growing list of destinations that includes Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Orlando (MCO), Newark (EWR), Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Boston (BOS), Philadelphia (PHL), and Tampa (TPA).
