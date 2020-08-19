In light of the "new normal" in Puerto Rico, buffet-style restaurant chain Sizzler reinvented its business model by adding a menu of foods for sale by the pound, as well as new family combos, both available only for take-out or delivery through mobile platforms like Uber Eats and Munchies.
"The pandemic has disrupted the restaurant industry, but this is not an obstacle to reinvention. An in-depth analysis of the market and new consumer behaviors revealed that families are experiencing unprecedented challenges; their pockets have been affected, and working and studying remotely has changed the dynamics at home, drastically limiting cooking time. This new service was created to address these new realities," said Lizmarie Medina, director of Marketing at Grupo Colón Gerena, a Puerto Rican company that operates Sizzler in Puerto Rico.
Medina detailed that the development of the restaurant's menu per pound makes it easier for people to enjoy the great variety of the buffet, satisfying the different tastes of the family. It also has family combos where four people eat for $4.99 each.
With this initiative, Sizzler seeks to amplify its offer and solve the dilemma of many Puerto Rican families regarding what to cook for lunch and/or dinner amid the unorthodox scenario with the COVID-19 pandemic, while offering relatively affordable prices.
Sizzler offers a range of items on its menu ranging from American-style cuts of meat, as well as seafood; chicken; salads; Puerto Rican food (comida criolla); Mexican-, Italian-, and Asian-inspired dishes; soups, and desserts.
"We are grateful for the great support we continue to receive from families who enjoy good food, now more convenient than ever and at competitive prices," Medina said.
