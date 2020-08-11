The Society for Human Resource Management, Puerto Rico Chapter (SHRM-PR) invites professionals in this industry, leaders in the private sector, and the general public to participate in an educational program in its Annual Conference, "Connect: Human Experience to Business in a Digital Era."
This year's event will be held online tomorrow, August 12, until Friday, August 14. It will use an innovative virtual platform offered by Astra Studios, which provides a simulation of a convention center with a hall, auditoriums, and rooms for lounging and networking. It also allows to provide more information to participants while gathering more data about attendees and their movement inside the event, offering added value to participating entities.
“We had chosen the topic of digital connection since last year, anticipating the technological avant-garde that is looming in the future without knowing that it would very casually coincide with the circumstances we are experiencing. This annual conference is going to be a living example of what we will be talking about, a topic that is now more relevant than ever,” said Ada Bermúdez, director of the 2020 Annual Conference.
"The annual conference by SHRM-PR has always stood out because of its extensive and enlightening educational program and this year will not be the exception, but this time we will be innovating in the digital realm with a truly amazing system, which offers a variety of possibilities and benefits both to SHRM-PR and its sponsors, speakers, and participants," she added.
Francisco Zamora, president of Astra Studios, said he is extremely eager to showcase the versatility of The Virtual War PR platform and all that can be achieved with it in a convention format.
"The people will have a convention center with instructions on what activities and conferences are being offered and labeled with brands that sponsor the event, auditoriums for the educational forums live or partially live, a room to interact live with spokespersons of these brands and to gather information, a networking room to speak one-one-one or in groups, etc.," he said.
Zamora added that The Virtual Way PR is also ideal for other types of events, such as brand launches, training, job fairs, employee meetings, and others.
Some of the benefits of using The Virtual Way PR platform will be that the annual conference will be available 24/7 for 30 days; more people will have access to it than to the annual face-to-face conference; everything will be documented, including who enters each room or forum, and both SHRM-PR and the sponsors will receive a detailed report of the interaction of the participants. This platform can be viewed from any computer without the need to download an application.
"The investment maximization of our sponsors and participants is much greater with this format due to all the possibilities and information it offers," said SHRM-PR President Dianelly Torres.
Some of the most anticipated international speakers include Denise Lee Yohn, author and expert in brand leadership, and Media CEO Damián Russo, who spoke with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL ahead of the event regarding the applicability of artificial intelligence (AI) in Human Resources.
"As usual, and this year in a very innovative way, the annual conference will serve as a meeting point for colleagues and a center for disseminating knowledge about our profession, while we contribute to the country's well-being," Torres stated.
“Como de costumbre, y este año de una manera muy innovadora, la conferencia anual servirá como punto de encuentro entre colegas y centro de divulgación de conocimiento sobre nuestra profesión, mientras aportamos al bienestar del país,” concluyó Torres.
For more information about the SHRM-PR 2020 Annual Conference, call (787) 767-2141 or visit www.shrmpr.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.