Roberto García- Rodríguez, CEO and president of Triple-S Management, announced organizational changes in the senior leadership team to support the company’s integrated healthcare strategy.
“During 2021, we have been sharpening our corporate strategy and preparing the corporation’s leadership to support its implementation. Today Madeline Hernández Urquiza, president of de Triple-S Salud and Triple-S Advantage, made public her decision to retire. As a result, we are announcing new responsibilities for our senior team to support our strategic direction,” said García-Rodríguez.
The changes are as follow:
• Juan Serrano, chief strategy officer & executive vice president of Healthcare Delivery, also becomes President of Triple-S Salud and Triple-S Advantage.
• Ivelisse M. Fernández takes on a new post as chief growth & customer experience officer and will continue as head of marketing, communications and Fundación Triple-S.
• Carlos Rodríguez, the corporation’s chief legal officer adds responsibilities for compliance and becomes the chief legal and compliance officer.
• Ilia Rodríguez, who heads human resources, becomes chief talent and administrative services officer.
• Victor J. Haddock, chief financial officer, is now also responsible for Enterprise Risk Management.
The new appointments are in effect as of September 15. Hernández-Urquiza will support the transition through her retirement date of October 31.
