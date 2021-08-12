From talks with the Governor to visits to rural communities – this is the range of experiences that defined the José M. Berrocal Summer Internship. The executive director of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF), Lcdo. Omar J. Marrero, announced that on Friday, August 6, the José M. Berrocal Summer Internship, a program led by AAFAF, ended successfully.
As reported by the executive director, the summer internship brought together fourteen university students from a variety of academic fields and allowed them to work for nine weeks in areas of: legal counseling, government affairs, financial advisory, fiscal agency, infrastructure projects, recovery project, and communications. The students participating in the internship came from different universities in Puerto Rico and the United States.
“It is with great pride that I say goodbye to the students participating in the José M. Berrocal program. This being the second edition of the internship, and the first held entirely in person, we had the opportunity to expose our interns to a wide range of experiences in service; from conferences with public servants and visits to agencies, to experiences of social impact in non-profit organizations. Certainly, the growth and professional development of these fourteen students during the past nine weeks is proof of the success of the program” said Marrero.
As a fundamental part of the internship, the interns participated in a series of talks given by officials from the three branches of government, where they were exposed to neuralgic issues in the government of Puerto Rico, such as debt restructuring, bankruptcy processes under PROMESA, and the modernization of the government through information technology and the transformation of human resources. Likewise, these learning experiences extended beyond their workplace at AAFAF as the students also had the opportunity to visit different government agency facilities, such as the Puerto Rico Supreme Court of Justice. This set of interdisciplinary experiences allowed the group of interns to acquire a rigorous degree of knowledge on issues of public administration and government management.
This is why some members of the internship expressed their satisfaction with the program. Lizangely Santiago Montañez and Rosangely Santiago Montañez, Accounting and Management students at the University of Puerto Rico in Cayey, agreed that: “It has been a unique, educational, and enriching experience that has shown us that there are people who are truly committed to service in the public sector. It opened our eyes to different areas of service that we were previously unaware of, we acquired new knowledge in our field, and now we truly understand the implications of the PROMESA law. This internship taught us that we must constantly challenge ourselves, both personally and professionally ”.
In addition, Natalya Rivera Maldonado, a law student at the University of Puerto Rico School of Law said: “It has been nine weeks surrounded by people with an admirable level of dedication. Both the AAFAF team, the external resources that we met, as well as my fellow interns showed me that together we are capable of moving towards a better Puerto Rico ”.
On the other hand, as part of their internship, the university students developed their own projects and innovation proposals for their respective areas of work in the AAFAF. In their final week of work, they each had the opportunity to present their final project to the mentors that accompanied them throughout their nine weeks at the agency. The works presented by the fourteen students were:
• “Best Practices and Internal Controls in Municipalities for Distribution of ARPA Funds,” by Alexa Potter
• "The Transformation of Human Resources in the Government of Puerto Rico," by Karla Ramos Maysonet
• “Puerto Rico's Financial Apparatus After the Board: The Future of AAFAF,” by Félix De Jesús Arizmendi
• “The Board’s Process of Challenging Local Legislation,” by Jan Marco De Jesús Ubiñas
• “AAFAF 4.0: How Would AAFAF Legislate its Powers After PROMESA?”, by Kevin Méndez Rivera
• "Access to Information: A Comparative Analysis of When the Government's Interest in Information Disclosure is Involved," by Natalya Rivera Maldonado
• “The Role of AAFAF Before Legislative Bills and an Interpretation of the Concept‘ Significantly Inconsistent,” by Derick Ortiz Barreto
• “Challenges and Use of the AAFAF Budget,” by Adriana Escobar Vázquez
• "Accounting Processes and Audit of The Government Development Bank,” by Lizangely Santiago Montañez
• “How Does the Structure of the Puerto Rico Transportation System Differ from that of Other Jurisdictions in the United States, and What Role Do Public-Private Partnerships Play in it?”, by Zwisel Lugo Ferrer
• “Implementation of the Fiscal Plan”, By Jorge García Céspedes
• “What is AFICA?, by Mauro Álvarez Díaz
• "Is Puerto Rico the Best Jurisdiction to Open a Business?", by Jorge Rojas Nieves
The executive director of the AAFAF announced that the third edition of the internship will be held next summer. He calls on interested students to follow up on updates of the next application cycle.
