Small businesses and non-profits adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are strongly encouraged to consider applying for SBA’s COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) throughout the month of December.
Applications must be submitted via SBA’s online application link: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/economic-injury-disaster-loans no later than Dec. 31, 2020 to be considered.
According to the SBA, 23,674 EIDL loans valued at a total of $1.26 billion have been approved for small businesses and non-profits in Puerto Rico as of Nov. 23, 2020. In addition, 39,544 Puerto Ricans small businesses took advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which closed on Aug. 8, 2020, bringing $1.82 billion in funds to the island, most of which is eligible for full forgiveness.
All small businesses with under 500 employees operating prior to Feb. 1, 2020 can still apply for EIDL. Interest rates are 3.75% for small businesses, and 2.75% for non-profits. Payments are deferred for 1 year, and within the 30 years’ maturity, the loan may be repaid at any time with no pre-payment penalties.
“In these uncertain times for small entrepreneurs, EIDL and PPP have been an extraordinary source of funds to save jobs and preserve some cash flow level. We have been working tirelessly to support local business, providing the most recent regulatory changes and paving the road for successful loan applications. I urge all those businesses that have not applied yet, to take a step forward before the deadline for COVID19 EIDL loans, ” said SBA’s Deputy District Director for Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands, María de los Ángeles de Jesús.
The streamlined online application takes only 15 minutes on average to complete. If approved, small businesses struggling to meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred, will have access to up to 6 months of working capital, to a cap of $150,000. If the application is denied, small businesses will still have up to 6 months, through June 2021, to apply for reconsideration.
SBA’s Puerto Rico Outreach and Marketing Specialist will hold four additional online EIDL Webinars on Dec. 21, 23, 28 & 30, covering application form guidance, reasons for denial, reconsideration process and other resources. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.