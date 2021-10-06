The Wine Dinner Series of the 1919 Restaurant at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel is back and will be on Oct. 22. This regularly scheduled event, popular among those with sophisticated palates, will be inspired by the Spanish region of Catalonia.
For the occasion, Juan José Cuevas, executive chef at the Condado Vanderbilt, together with his kitchen team, designed an impeccable tasting menu featuring some of the most emblematic flavors of Catalan cuisine.
The gastronomic journey to Catalonia will begin with a selection of canapés paired with Torello, 225, Brut Nature, Corpinnat, Penedes, Spain, 2016.
The first course will be turbot with roasted local peppers, Iberian ham and “jus de piperada,” accompanied by Planets De Nin, Vi Blanc De Varietats Antigues, Priorat, Spain, 2019, followed by grilled lamb with caramelized aubergines, miso and yuzu paired with Planets De Nin, Garnatxes En Amfora, Priorat, Spain, 2019.
A first-class cut of venison accompanied by Bomba rice, sofrito, blood sausage and snails will be the third course, served in a pairing with the following wines: vinos NIT De Nin, Porrera, Mas D’En Cacador, Priorat, Spain, 2018 and NIT De Nin Ortiz, Porrera, Coma D’En Romeu, Priorat, Spain, 2018.
The finishing touch of the gastronomic evening will be the fourth dish that will feature artisan cheese with tropical fruit jam and criollo bread flavored with bacon; and chocolate with olive oil and Maldon salt, with a glass of Torello, Gran Crisalys, Penedes, Spain, 2018.
The Catalan dinner includes food and wine at a cost of $259 per person, plus tips and taxes. Valet parking is included. For more details, call the 1919 Restaurant at 787-721-5500.
Remember that as part of the COVID-19 prevention measures in Puerto Rico, all guests must present upon arrival evidence of their vaccinations or a negative test for COVID-19, and must follow other requirements such as wearing masks indoors.
The 1919 Restaurant is open for dinner, Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. For reservations and additional information, you can also visit: www.1919restaurant.com and https://www.opentable.com/1919- restaurant.
The Condado Vanderbilt Hotel is located at 1055 Ashford Avenue, in the Condado area of San Juan.
