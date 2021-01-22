The management of Caparra Hills, parent company of the San Patricio Village, announced the arrival of new tenants in the shopping center.
The new tenants are Derik Marrero, a plastic surgeon whose clinic will be located in the main hall, and Diana Valentín, a dermatologist who will be located in Suite 204-1 of the second floor in San Patricio Village.
The center also welcomed Lulu Puras Store, an interior design establishment that will open its new store in front of Wilo Eatery & Bar, with a space of 1,488 square feet. It will open in the first quarter of the year and will offer curated pieces from all over the world, furniture and home décor items, and interior design service for residential and commercial properties.
Added to the list are Stantec, a Canada-based design and architecture company with stores in more than 400 countries, which will have 1,165 sq. ft. of space on the 15th floor of the T-Mobile Center; and Driven PSC, a Certified Public Accounting firm that it will have a space of 9,000 sq. ft. on the third floor of the T-Mobile Center.
These openings represent 125 direct jobs.
"We know that opening a business represents a very big challenge, and even more so during the times we are living. We are very honored that these professionals have chosen San Patricio Village and T-Mobile Center for this and we wish them every success. We are sure that they have chosen the perfect place, both for its location and for the support they have from us to together continue supporting the local economy," said Adolfo González, president of Caparra Hills, LLC.
San Patricio Village is located in Tabonuco Street in Guaynabo, in front of San Patricio Plaza.
