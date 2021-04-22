To celebrate Earth Day, San Patricio Plaza announced key initiatives to reinforce its social responsibility to the community by rehabilitating green spaces.
"San Patricio Village is honored to announce that we are one of the private companies that have committed to supporting the San Patricio Forest. The alliance includes a commitment of support for the next five years to be part of the rehabilitation of the forest and make it become an ecological, environmental, cultural and educational center for the community. The improvements include the total restoration of its sidewalks, the launch of a fundraising campaign to improve the Forest and the mobilization of volunteers to be part of this project," said Adolfo González, president of Empresas Caparra, San Patricio Plaza's parent company.
In addition, as part of the sidewalk construction project currently underway, the company began the reforestation of all green areas in San Patricio Village. This project includes the planting of 124 native palms and trees, and the protection and conservation of 28 existing trees in the construction areas.
Likewise, an urban forest will be created with a total of 152 native trees on the sidewalks, adding the planting of 2,500 shrubs and smaller material that will complement all the landscape gardening, which includes species such as cupey, ruelia and emerald ficus, among others.
Moreover, San Patricio Village has a sustainable gardening program because 50 percent of the soil to be used for planting is compost produced by a local company.
"These two great initiatives that we announce today go hand in hand with all the efforts that we carry out every day in San Patricio Village. This includes the production of one megawatt of energy with the more than 3,000 photovoltaic panels installed to save energy, the LED luminaires installed throughout the area for better energy efficiency, our extensive recycling program and the six electrical car charger stations," González stated.
He underscored that "for us, it is very important to foster a responsible relationship with the environment, to achieve sustainability for the benefit of future generations, at the same time that we provide a friendly environment for our tenants and guests."
San Patricio Plaza has more than 150 shops, restaurants and service establishments. It is located in the metropolitan municipality of Guaynabo.
