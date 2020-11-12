In recognition of the health and safety measures adopted to protect travelers from COVID-19, the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM) in Carolina received the Airport Health Accreditation certification from the Airports Council International (ACI).

The accreditation is granted in recognition of the prevention plan established by Aerostar Airport Holdings, the company that operates the LMM facilities, making the Puerto Rico airport the third under U.S. jurisdiction to receive this distinction.

The ACI is an organization made up of 1,957 airports in 176 countries, which so far has only granted this accreditation to 15 facilities in the Northern Hemisphere, which includes the U.S. mainland, Mexico, Canada and now, Puerto Rico.

According to the ACI, Aerostar has complied with the health and safety measures recommended by the ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force (CART) and aligned with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines, as well as the best practices of the industry, which makes the island's main airport worthy of recognition.

The ACI Airport Health Accreditation program is designed to give travelers the confidence that certified airports have implemented security protocols and maintain the proper precautions to reduce the risks of contagion and protect the health of their visitors.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, general director of the ACI, stated that the LMM airport has shown that it provides a safe experience to all passengers, which is aligned with the health measures established by the accrediting organization and other organizations of the aviation industry.

"This accreditation contributes to positioning Puerto Rico as a safe and advanced destination in the field of health, which provides certainty to our visitors, and inspires a climate of trust among potential investors," said Jorge Hernández, CEO of Aerostar Puerto Rico.

He asserted that Puerto Rico has been a pioneer in establishing programs before other U.S. jurisdictions, "and in some cases, the only ones to have implemented certain measures."

"Our primary responsibility and commitment is to our employees and partners, as well as to travelers, both locals and those who visit us. The airport is the entrance and exit of our island. For this reason, we have not skimped on investing in a comprehensive health and safety prevention plan that addresses all areas. We are pleased that an organization of the magnitude of the ICA recognizes the commitment we have made and the effort of all the employees who work at Aerostar and in the rest of the airport community," Hernández said.

He explained that some of the protocols adopted by Aerostar include: the massive labeling with prevention guides; installing hundreds of sanitizer stations; implementing protocols that increase and intensify the cleaning, as well as the degree of effectiveness of the products used for the bathrooms and common areas; disinfecting boarding bridges with the fogging system, and putting signs on the floors and bridges to promote social distancing.

Other ACI-recognized measures include: installing the first temperature taking system in U.S. territory through infrared thermal cameras; the installation of temperature-taking security cameras and ensuring of the use of masks for employees, as well as placing acrylic barriers in all airline counters.

The company also developed SJUInsider.com, a website to provide updated information to travelers that includes a link to the portal currently operated by the P.R. Department of Health to collect the information from the Traveler Declaration, required of all who enter Puerto Rico.

The most recent measure adopted by Aerostar is the design and construction of an innovative system of dividers made up of around 700 acrylic panels to guarantee the distance in the rows of the security points of the terminals.

For this initiative, which few airports in the world have, Aerostar invested over $250,000.

Hernández added that the company has invested roughly $1 million since the beginning of the pandemic, both in the development phases and in the implementation of health practices and protocols.