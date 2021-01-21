As part of the strategic plan for the economic development of the city and the transformation of the urban center in Carolina, its municipal administration inaugurated the San Fernando Plaza, a shopping center that began operations with the opening of the regional office of the Municipal Revenue Collection Center (CRIM, by its Spanish acronym) and a variety of businesses.
Carolina Mayor José Carlos Aponte officially welcomed the new establishments that will be developed in this plaza of local businesses. In addition to CRIM offices, the plaza will feature a post office, specialist medical offices, legal services, an equestrian and lottery agency, a restaurant, a beauty salon, and carts for the sale of sportswear, children's clothing, handmade soaps and cellular communication services, among others.
$6.3 million were invested for the development of this urban center.
"The San Fernando Plaza arrives to respond to the demand for commercial spaces and service companies in the city center. We seek to develop modern premises that are accessible to customers and that become the engine of small business entrepreneurship, and we do so with this project. The center has 21 commercial premises and is strategically located near the Pueblo supermarket, the Cultural District and steps from the Doctors' Center Hospital San Fernando de la Carolina, located in the same urban center that, thanks to the transformation it has undergone over the past years, has become a busy area with a lot of traffic of potential clients," the mayor said.
The shopping center is in harmony with the architecture of the Urban Center and has two levels, two elevators, an electric generator and a cistern to support both the commercial areas and the common areas. There will be a series of carts in its central square that will also be an option for small merchants.
In addition, it has its own parking lots and the backrest of the San Fernando parking lot, with 300 spaces and its direct connection to the side of the building.
As part of the official inauguration of the San Fernando Plaza, the CRIM Regional Offices began their operations there to provide all their services from the new location near the public square.
The CRIM offices, located on the second level, have over 8,500 square feet and in accordance with the requirements of COVID-19 prevention, it will operate through appointments by accessing the crim.tuserviciopr.com website or by calling 787 625-2746, extension 2800
