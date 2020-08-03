As part of a comprehensive infrastructure and technology investment plan that exceeded $9 million, the Sagrada Familia Cooperative inaugurated the new building of its branch in the municipality of Naranjito, which also houses the first mortgage center in the mountain.
The newly released building is the culmination of a modernization period begun by the cooperative several years ago, which included the remodeling of its headquarters in Corozal and the renovation of the San Juan and Guaynabo branches, explained the executive president of the financial institution, Eddie W. Alicea Sáez.
"The new branch, the mortgage center and the update to the technology system are part of the development of the Sagrada Familia Cooperative, which continues to strengthen itself to serve our partners more efficiently," said Alicea Sáez, who leads the operations of the five branches of this financial co-op.
The construction of the new Naranjito building, located in the Cedro Arriba sector, had an investment of approximately $3 million. Its mortgage center, the first specialized in the mountainous region, is certified to offer Rural, FHA, and Veteran loans, among others. It will give residents of the central region the ability to process their mortgages without having to travel to the metropolitan area, the executive explained.
The financial institution has also renovated its servers and communications infrastructure to increase the capacity for processing and storing information. The new system will streamline electronic transactions, mortgage processing, and make it easier to open accounts online through its website.
"We are working so that our partners and clients can have different payment channels through our home-banking service," he added.
Alicea Sáez also stressed that the investment in the Naranjito branch will include the next opening of the Oasis La Sagrada Familia community resilience center, which will serve 128,000 residents of the municipalities of Corozal, Naranjito, Barranquitas, and Comerío in the event of an emergency or natural disaster.
"Oasis is another link that the Sagrada Familia Cooperative has with the communities, being a place of support and meeting in times of emergency," he said.
The resilience center has a drinking water well, fuel reserves, and in the future it will have a solar system and a kitchen to serve a thousand rations a day. It will also have a medical room, a warehouse for storing supplies, and meeting spaces.
Currently, the Sagrada Familia Cooperative has over $215 million in assets and more than 28,000 members. Its social and community work was recently recognized by the Clinton Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.