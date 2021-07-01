The Rums of Puerto Rico Program (ROPR), of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), invites to tune in to the first edition of the RUMS OF PUERTO RICO COCKTAIL DERBY 2021 competition, today, Thursday, July 1, 2021.
The derby will be broadcast through the official Facebook page of Rums of Puerto Rico (@rumcapital) at 8:00 p.m. local time.
The RUMS OF PUERTO RICO COCKTAIL DERBY 2021 initiative has this phase of competition to support local mixologists and encourage loyalty and the high quality standards of the rums that ROPR represents.
"Puerto Rico is known as the Rum Capital of the World thanks to the quality of the rums we produce on the island and the caliber of the Puerto Rican bartenders and mixologists that we have. With this initiative, we seek to continue supporting and reinforcing our firm commitment to the industry to continue promoting the economic development of Puerto Rico," DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre stated.
A virtual competition of three rounds was created, where 10 of the best mixologists on the island will compete to develop new cocktails made with locally-made rums. Mixologists with the top three scores will have the opportunity to be the new Rums of Puerto Rico ambassadors for the Program's efforts and events.
"With this competition, we seek to increase the popularity and highlight the versatility of Puerto Rican rum among the local consumer and the visitor, and also in the United States," said Maité Jordán, director of the ROPR program.
second round which will air next Thursday, July 8, and the grand finale will air on Thursday, July 15. Each program lasts about 45 minutes.
The main objective of the Puerto Rico Rums Program, attached to the DDEC, is to encourage the growth and development of the Puerto Rico rum industry. To this end, promotion and marketing plans are developed aimed at increasing and promoting the consumption of Puerto Rican rum in the local market and, mainly, in the U.S. mainland. Through these promotional efforts, the consumer is educated about the quality, versatility, and distinctiveness of our products.
