Royal Sonesta San Juan welcomes Michael Herrmann as General Manager, Chagrin Olivo as Director of Sales and Marketing, and Joel Perdomo as Director of Food and Beverage.
After retiring from a long career in the hospitality industry, Herrmann was hired by Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. Sonesta opened the Royal Sonesta San Juan this year after a re-branding of the former InterContinental San Juan. "Herrmann brings a wealth of experience, which he has built on over 45 years in the hospitality industry," the company said in a missive.
He was General Manager of InterContinental San Juan, as well as Regional Director of Operations for the Caribbean and Latin America for InterContinental Hotel Group for a little over 11 years. He has dedicated over 30 years to InterContinental Hotels and Resorts and during the span of his career he has worked in more than 15 countries.
"His trajectory, his knowledge in hotel management, and his wisdom about Puerto Rico and Latin America as tourist destinations, have contributed to the success of various properties, and to maintaining guest satisfaction at the highest levels. Herrmann's work philosophy is that a general manager is only as good as his ability to inspire, motivate and empower his team," Sonesta added.
With beachfront views in Isla Verde, the recently revamped Royal Sonesta San Juan is a top tourism destination for business or leisure. At the Royal Sonesta San Juan guests can enjoy a variety of restaurants and bars with a variety of dishes, a lagoon-style pool with a bar, and over 24,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.
