This Father's Day -Sunday, June 20-, celebrate Dad by taking him to the Royal Sonesta San Juan hotel in Isla Verde, Carolina.
For $55 per person, excluding tips and taxes, you can enjoy a Sunday BBQ buffet from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the hotel's boardwalk overlooking the beach, as well as a day pass to use the hotel's pool.
The buffet will have different stations with a wide variety of options.
At the farm station there will be green beans marinated in garlic and lemon, roasted corn on the cob bathed in tajin, roasted chambray onions, coleslaw, roasted potato with paprika, fried okras, and assorted vegetables in herb butter.
The side station includes macaroni and cheese in truffle oil, cornbread and smoked bacon, roasted garlic potato mash, southern-style chili, rice pilaf, and crispy fried polenta.
BBQ meats include Jamaican chicken, smoked cheese sausage, pork carnitas with guava sauce, grilled Cajun shrimp, and churrasco with chimichurri sauce.
The carving station includes slow roast beef, roast pork, St. Louis baby back ribs glazed with bourbon and honey sauce, smoked chimichurri, horseradish cream, and herb brioche and pretzel bun.
There will also be a station for sweet lovers with pecan pie, apple pie, assorted limbers (Puerto Rican-style ice cream), strawberry cheesecake, and guava cheesecake.
For reservations, call 787-791-6100 or write to joel.perdomo@sonesta.com. Mask use is required in the hotel.
