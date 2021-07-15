With more and more visitors traveling to Puerto Rico as the U.S., the rest of the world and the island recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, Royal Sonesta San Juan remains focused on the health and wellbeing of its guests and employees. That is why the hotel has incorporated a rigorous sanitation and disinfection program called 'Stay Safe with Sonesta.'
In an effort carried out hand in hand with Ecolab Inc., the leading provider of cleaning and disinfection services to the tourism industry, the Stay Safe with Sonesta program exceeds the requirements and guidelines related to COVID-19 established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the local government.
Stay Safe with Sonesta includes the following initiatives:
- Mask use is required in all public areas within the property.
- Rigorous cleaning and disinfection protocols have been established, for which Ecolab uses CDC-approved medical grade disinfectants. Public areas are disinfected at least every three hours. Cleaning services follow the disinfection guidelines established by the CDC.
- A distance of six feet between people is required; limited contact during check-in and check-out; foods and beverages modified to be served individually only; hand sanitizer available at the entrance, reception, gym, elevator, lobby, and all high traffic touch points.
- Before check-in, the rooms are thoroughly disinfected and delivered with sealed items. This includes mid-stay cleaning available upon request and removal of non-essential items. Personnel duly trained on safety measures who are provided with protective equipment on a daily basis and their health status is verified through a questionnaire and temperature taken during each work shift.
- The meeting spaces are arranged to comply with social distancing guidelines, along with the removal of non-essential items. Cleaning protocols were also reinforced and food and beverage services were modified to be served exclusively individually.
For more information or to make reservations, call (787) 791-6100 or visit www.sonesta.com/sanjuan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.