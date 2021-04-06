Royal Sonesta San Juan welcomed Michael Herrmann as the hotel’s general manager, Chagrin Olivo as the director of Sales & Marketing, and Joel Perdomo as director of Food & Beverage.
Herrmann was hired by Sonesta International Hotels Corporation after talking him out of retirement. Sonesta opened the Royal Sonesta San Juan this year following a rebranding of the former InterContinental San Juan. Herrmann, who brings a wealth of experience built over the course of more than 45 years in the hospitality industry, was the General Manager of the InterContinental San Juan, as well as Regional Director of Operations in Caribbean and Latin America for InterContinental Hotel Group for just over 11 years.
Over the span of his career, he has worked in more than 15 countries. His track record in management expertise and knowledge about Puerto Rico and Latin America has contributed to the success of many properties and in maintaining their highest levels of guest satisfaction, which is of particular interest to Sonesta.
Herrmann shares his working philosophy that a general manager is only as good as his ability to inspire, motivate and empower his team. He also places importance on community social responsibility and local business development, which are well met by Sonesta’s Culture of Caring philosophy.
Chagrin Olivo, Director of Sales & Marketing
Prior to her new role of Director of Sales & Marketing at Royal Sonesta San Juan, Olivo was the Associate Director of Sales at the former InterContinental San Juan. With her goal-oriented and strategic mindset, and a great deal of passion, Olivo makes a perfect fit to lead the Royal Sonesta San Juan sales team.
In her new position, Olivo will plan and manage the overall sales and marketing strategies for the property. She has worked in the hospitality industry for 16 years, including seven as the Corporate Sales Manager at the InterContinental San Juan.
Joel Perdomo, Director of Food & Beverage
Perdomo is the new Director of Food & Beverage at Royal Sonesta San Juan. He was previously the Social Events Sales Manager at the former InterContinental San Juan and prior to that, he worked as the hotel’s Corporate Sales Manager and Food & Beverage Director.
Perdomo will be responsible for the hotel’s dining outlets and bars and will oversee the in-room dining and banquet event service.
Prior to joining the InterContinental San Juan team, he was the Assistant Food & Beverage Director at the Caribe Hilton. Perdomo began his career in the hospitality industry in 2000 when he served as a banquet server at the Embassy Suites Dorado del Mar hotel.
