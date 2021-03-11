Rovira Biscuit Corporation, a Puerto Rican company that celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2019, reported a 30 percent increase in its workforce, despite last year's pandemic and earthquakes.
In the period from May to October 2020, Rovira increased its workforce by 30 percent, responding to the increase in demand in both Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland, a territory that experienced over 40 percent growth in sales compared to 2019.
“Rovira Export Sodas cookies are a noble food, easily distributed and stored. Ensuring the availability of our products to feed thousands of families in such difficult times was and continues to be our priority," said Carlos Rovira Arbona, President and CEO of Rovira Biscuit Corporation.
Meanwhile, María Eugenia Argomaniz, Marketing Manager of Rovira Foods, commented that "Rovira cookies are part of the Puerto Rican culture, consumed from generation to generation, so it was essential to ensure the product was always available."
Six weeks after the initial lockdown, Rovira inaugurated its new 5,000-square-foot snack processing plant, where ERIC’S brand products are manufactured and packaged.
In addition, it identified growth opportunities outside the food industry by expanding the distribution of the Craftsman brand of tools in Puerto Rico.
With its continuous effort in innovation, the company will launch this month the new Rovira Export Sodas Whole Grain, the only export soda cookie with 8 grams of fiber, certified by and bearing the Whole Grain Council seal.
Rovira also announced its alliance with the Food Bank of Puerto Rico: “With this alliance we want, not only to actively participate in the recovery of Puerto Rico, but also to motivate other companies to support the Food Bank in its mission to achieve Zero Hunger for the Island," the company's Marketing Manager stated.
She added that "by buying a can of Rovira Export Sodas Classic, you will be giving a can to the Food Bank."
Established in 1929, Rovira Biscuit Corporation is run by the fourth generation of the family.
Rovira Biscuits manufactures their cookies at their high-tech plant in the Mercedita sector in Ponce, where they moved in 2009. There, more than 120,000 pounds of cookies are produced daily and then reach the tables of Puerto Ricans on the island, as well as other markets.
