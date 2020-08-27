After operating for nearly 50 years in Puerto Rico, and just as officials aim to transform the island into a manufacturing hub, Roche, a pharmaceutical, announced that it will cease its operations in the municipality of Ponce, leading to 200 local job losses. The closure will be done gradually, culminating in the third quarter of 2020.

According to Edna Jiménez, general manager of Roche's operations in Ponce, where the company produces glucose test strips, after an exhaustive evaluation, the Swiss manufacturer decided to narrow its three global manufacturing plants to two. This, according to the market's needs to speed up operations and optimize global manufacturing; particularly, in the products currently produced in Puerto Rico.

The production will be transferred to the existing manufacturing plants in the state of Indianapolis and Mannheim, Germany.

"We are very grateful to our team and appreciate the achievements made at our Ponce plant, which has supported the manufacture of Roche Diabetes Care blood glucose test strips for almost five decades. We are committed to supporting all employees during the transition phase, as well as finding new employment. To this end, we look forward to working closely with the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym) and other relevant stakeholders in Puerto Rico," Jiménez said.

DDEC Secretary Manuel Laboy activated the public agency's resources to address the situation and offer staff necessary guidance in the laboral transition process, as well as to find a new tenant for the installations in Ponce.

"Although we understand the reasons for the corporation to consolidate the manufacture of test strips for glucose measurement in Indianapolis, in the United States, and Mannheim, in Germany, the truth is that Puerto Rico has the necessary qualities to achieve that other products and/or technologies can be manufactured on our island in a competitive way. We will take the necessary steps to examine this possibility," said Laboy, who regrets the news.

The staff of the Labor Development Program (PDL by its Spanish initials) is in talks with the company to coordinate the services of the State Unit for Displaced Workers and Employers (UETDP by its Spanish initials) of the DDEC PDL, to guide approximately 200 workers in the transition process in search of of new job opportunities.

"Despite the challenges of the past years, the manufacturing sector in Puerto Rico has managed to remain strong, thanks to the multiple expansions that we have announced since 2017 and the arrival of several companies on the island. In December 2019, employment in this sector reached 75,300, which represents the highest figure since 2014," Laboy said.

The secretary stated that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Puerto Rico is on route to boost manufacturing, biopharmaceuticals, and the aerospace industry, both through expansions that the DDEC has supported, as well as the arrival of new companies who have shown interest in investing on the island.

"Our commitment is to continue with these efforts and achieve a new upswing in various economic sectors that have been impacted by the pandemic," said Laboy, adding that after last week's visit from White House officials there is increasing interest among investors who have set their gaze on Puerto Rico.

Laboy assured that the DDEC will maintain direct and regular dialogue with local management and corporate officials.