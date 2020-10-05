The Bravo Family Foundation –a philanthropic entity founded by Puerto Rican businessman Orlando Bravo– will host a free webinar of the application process to participate in the Rising Entrepreneurs Program, tomorrow Tuesday, October 6 at 6pm. The seminar will be given by Jaime Morales, Managing Director of the Program, and the agenda includes the program timeline and what they look for in the applicants. During 45 minutes, those interested will be able to clarify any doubts and ask questions at the end.
The second open call for Rising Entrepreneurs Program was announced on September 16, 2020, after a successful first edition that provided support and mentoring to ten companies. Recently, the three wining companies were announced: INSU Health Design, CINCO and Skootel each receiving $60,000 for their business and access to the network of resources from the foundation. Rising Entrepreneurs’ main objective is to promote entrepreneurship in Mayagüez and the western area of Puerto Rico. The applications are open to entrepreneurs who are developing their business, live in Puerto Rico or want to move to the island, are in the early or middle stage of their company and are focused mainly in technology and innovation services or products. Selected teams will receive $30,000 grant, access to the office hub of the Foundation in Mayagüez, curriculum based on the Thoma Bravo playbook, access to local mentors and from the United States, and individualized guidance from experts.
Those interested in registering for the free webinar can do so through Eventbrite at the following link: https://bit.ly/33iWA3r. For additional information and to apply for the program visit https://www.bravofamilyfoundation.org/rising-entrepreneurs/apply/.
The deadline to submit is November 15, 2020
