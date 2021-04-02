The Ricky Martin Foundation received a donation of 150,000 pieces of clothing by Old Navy for the #Together2020 campaign. As part of the efforts, a first alliance was worked with the organization This Is About Humanity to help minors and their respective families who are separated at the U.S. border and then reunited.
The delivery of the clothes —as well as ready-to-eat food, pillows, blankets and multiple surprises— took place on Saturday, March 28, in a drive-thru or service type activity in the city of Los Angeles, California. The transportation of the donations was made possible by the sponsorship of JetBlue, which provided transportation for both the cargo and the volunteers who were part of the delivery.
"As part of the community efforts we have been undertaking for the past few months, we joined This is About Humanity and our corporate partners in shaking hands with immigrant families in Los Angeles, California. Without a doubt, this experience reminds us of the importance of the situation that these people are facing, and how we must be facilitators of the fundamental human rights to which we all must have access. It is a question of humanity," said Natalia Parga, Communications coordinator at the Ricky Martin Foundation.
This Is About Humanity is a community organization dedicated to raising awareness about the situations faced by minors and families who are separated upon reaching the border and later reunited. These are currently represented by the Immigrant Defenders Law Center.
The entity that originated in 2018 also offers mental health services, legal guidance, housing and material goods for unaccompanied minors.
"Like the Ricky Martin Foundation, This is About Humanity continues to support families and children in need, now more than ever during the pandemic. Our families that have been separated and rediscovered are represented by the Immigrant Defenders Law Center. These were benefited with donations of new clothes, shoes, school supplies, hot food, which shows that humanity continues to live through all those who participated. We are so grateful to the Ricky Martin Foundation and all the sponsors who helped make the day a success!," said Elsa Collins, co-founder of This is About Humanity.
Medtronic, a tech company, also joined this humanitarian effort. Kan Fly, a transportation firm, and Mis Amiguitos Foundation also collaborated on this initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.