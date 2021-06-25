Plaza Cellars management announces the new acquisition to its portfolio of distilled spirits, Reyka premium vodka.
The exquisite distillate, inspired by the cold of the glaciers and the heat of the volcanoes of Iceland, is now available in restaurants, supermarkets, and other outlets to the delight of Puerto Rican consumers.
Reyka's brewing process connects the best elements of the cold of glaciers and the heat of volcanoes. To create it, the ingredients are used in their purest state, with a base of wheat and barley liquor that, after being distilled only once and being filtered through volcanic rocks, is mixed with glacier water that has flown over 4,000 years through ancient lava rivers of the Grabook spring.
The most important ingredient for vodka is water, and being made with the purest water in Iceland, this makes it one of the purest spirits out there and one of the best vodkas in the world. Reyka premium vodka is made in Iceland's only distillery, located in Borgarnes.
The old copper alembic with which Reyka is made, called Carter Head, is very special because in there are only five in the world, and this is the only one destined for the production of vodka. In addition, the production process is by hand and using renewable energy.
"We are very excited to introduce this exquisite flavored artisan vodka to Puerto Ricans. We trust that it will become the favorite of many for its taste and quality," said Javier Colón, Business Development manager of Prestige Spirits, the collection of distilled spirits at Plaza Cellars.
Reyka has a semi-sweet, smooth and roasted flavor. It also does not contain sugar, so its consumption only has 97 calories. It can be served on its own, with ice, or in cocktails like the Martini and the Cosmopolitan. It has been awarded several awards including the Vodka Trophy in 2011 and that same year it was considered one of the 10 best vodkas
Reyka vodka is 80 degrees proof and 40% alcohol by volume. It is available for an MSRP of $26.99 at liquor stores and supermarkets. For more information, visit you can www.prestigespiritspr.com.
