The Esports Red Rooster national team announced that starting tomorrow, Tuesday, July 6, the Red Rooster Esports Fight Club League will resume its in-person mode.
Ricardo “Mono” Román, general manager of the team, reported that the League will run during the months of July and August on all its social platforms. It will also bring together six teams made up of three players each, which will represent a different region of Puerto Rico.
Specifically, the Breaking Chains team will represent the western region; Team Cacique will represent the southern region; Team Trabuco will represent the area compiling parts of Carolina and the areas of Canóvanas, and Trujillo Alto; El Escuadrón del Pánico will represent Cupey, Cataño, and Caguas; High Level Gaming TV for San Juan, Guaynabo, and Carolina, while Team Red Rooster will represent Cayey, Toa Alta, and other areas of Carolina.
"With this event, which will be held face-to-face for the players, we want to increase the competitions of various categories in the Red Rooster Team and offer Puerto Rican eSports fans various high-quality competition options. On this occasion, the Fight Club League will allow participants to compete representing their regions and for obtaining cash prizes," Román explained in a missive.
He added that the two teams with the highest scores at the end of the League will have the opportunity to play the final during the largest and most important eSports event in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, called First Attack, to be held at the Puerto Rico Convention Center on October 30 and 31 this year.
"We invite all eSports players and fans to connect this Tuesday, July 6, from 8:00 p.m., look for the Red Rooster Team on Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and You Tube to witness one of the best Fight Club competitions on the island," Román affirmed, adding that the event is sponsored by Genesis Security Services, Monster Energy, and Banditech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.