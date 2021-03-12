Opportunities arise during crises and this search for solutions pushes many companies into new directions and new ideas. RamSan LLC was born sometime after the devastating damages caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in Sept. 2017. Lida Ramírez and Ana Sánchez-Jauregui, two entrepreneurial visions came together to create a company. RamSan's goal is to help manufacturing companies sell their products through Amazon, the e-commerce giant.
Nothing happens by coincidence. Ana currently works at Amazon and is a director in the company's new projects such as the Amazon Go Grocery and Amazon Fresh Grocery supermarkets. Lida is Ana's mother and has extensive experience in sales and marketing, working in multiple industries.
Since its launch, the company has focused on helping small business owners and manufacturers on the island to be successful in Amazon. The company’s business portfolio includes representing brands such as Happy Pets, Chocolate Cortés (Cortés and Ambassador), Pan American Grain (Café Mami, Café del Patio and Back to Nature), Café Oro de Puerto Rico. Incidentally, Chocolate Cortés recently celebrated its 90th anniversary. Founded in 1929, the company now produces 70 different varieties of chocolate-related products.
RamSan's strategy goes beyond placing products on the Amazon platform. The company also provides advice, analysis, strategies and logistics to its business partners. They are also in charge of enhancing the advantages of the Amazon Store Page for their clients.
“We are e-commerce and digital experts who leverage the strategic insights and powerful tools of today's social and e-commerce platforms to increase sales,” Lida said.
RamSan has a strategic alliance with Brands of Puerto Rico founded by Alan and Nestor Tavera. “At Brands, we want to help the brands we represent to reach all the potential global customers interested in Puerto Rican products. Our partnership with RamSan has certainly helped accelerate and boost our customers' sales,” Alan said. A year ago, Brands of Puerto Rico and RamSan reached an agreement for all the products that Brands of Puerto Rico sells through their platform, such as Dulzura Borincana, Especias Montero and Rovira biscuits.
What started as a small idea back in December 2018 has grown through time. In 2020, during the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, RamSan was able to sell over 7,000 units on Amazon.com and Walmart.com. For this year, the company hopes to sell up to 12,000 units worldwide, as economies start to reopen with the ramp up of COVID-19 vaccines.
