404 Coffee & Beers presented its Punto Local (.local) project, which aims to provide a platform for sales and exposure to local brands. The project will be available through the Order 404 mobile app during the months of December and January.
The .local project is an initiative aimed at local brands focused on the design and manufacture of products in Puerto Rico.
The objective is to provide an accessible sales space, contributing to the growth and exposure of artists, designers, and micro-businesses. In this way, alliances are fostered that contribute to the union of new brands and creative spaces.
The project also seeks to raise awareness about the ecological impact produced by the wholesale purchase of products at this time.
"In addition to supporting local products, the sustainable practices that each of these brands apply to their manufacturing processes and how local consumption minimizes carbon waste should also be taken into account," said Natalia Vázquez, a member of the 404 Coffee & Beers team.
Meanwhile, Ramdwin González, co-founder of 404 Coffee & Beers, said that “definitely, this festive season is different, it is important to look for creative solutions that allow us to protect ourselves from exposure to crowds, while still empowering our local creators through management cultural."
The selected brands will be located digitally in its Order 404 app. In this way, they facilitate the search for gifts and transform it into unique experiences, with local products for our community.
Among the selected brands are Ashleen Castillo, who presents her collection of bucket hats; Bonsai + Cacti, a brand that works on the development of skill toys or toys for skills development; Laidback, dedicated to making towels using the sublimation method to bring out their bright colors; Alterfolio, which stands out for developing handmade notebooks with recycled materials in Puerto Rico; Awaecocco, with its peculiar minimalist bags that combine textiles and colors; and Ma ceramics, with its compositions of utilitarian ceramics, turning each mug into a unique piece.
Part of the 404 Coffee & Beers team has also joined this project presenting their brands, including Zig Zag, a brand dedicated to the development of swimsuits and fanny pack packages; Sauri Barras, which produces handmade soaps; and Yetzel González, presenting their impressions of analog photography.
Ángel Santiago, initial manager of the .local project, stated: “the team has worked hard to make this project a unique digital experience, from the development of our mobile app to the exposure of these brands in our 404 Archive podcast. collaborating with our community is key and these projects are the fruits of this effort."
