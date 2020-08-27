Puma Energy launched a loyalty program trough its new app, Puma FastPay+.
With this new free-of-cost platform, with fast and easy access, the company offers a variety of benefits and exclusive promotions at select establishments when buying gas using the Puma FastPay+ app as a payment method.
Through this new loyalty program, clients can amass points using the app. Consumers will receive 1 point for every gas liter purchased, and 2 points per liter if they become Gold members. Points can be exchanged for gas or items sold at participating Puma Energy convenience stores.
Puma FastPay+ clients only need to download the app to begin earning points and redeeming offers.
"At Puma, we place our clients at the center of everything we do. And it is with them in mind that we have developed a competitive loyalty program that offers great benefits to all users of our mobile app," said Mario Serra, general manager of Puma Energy Caribe.
During the app's launch phase, Puma FastPay+ has 84 participating convenience stores so that users can choose where to redeem their points among those options. The company will gradually add more establishments.
Moreover, Puma FastPay+ will offer access to a portfolio of offers that will be in constant rotation. The offers are redeemable every day once customers have earned enough points. Furthermore, the company is working on expanding the number of offers through alliances with providers.
"We are living challenging times, and that is why we want to reach and reward every client for their loyalty through the Puma FastPay+ app to reach every corner in Puerto Rico," Sierra affirmed.
