Pharmacy benefit manager Abarca and Triple-S Management Corp. have launched Triple-S en Casa, Puerto Rico's first prescription home delivery program.
"It has never been more important to expand access to prescription medications than it is today," said Jason Borschow, president and CEO at Abarca. "Abarca and Triple-S have collaborated on many initiatives to deliver a better pharmacy benefit experience for millions of people in Puerto Rico. And now, Triple-S en Casa will provide the convenience of home delivery and peace of mind for members at a time they need it most."
Originally scheduled for later this spring, the launch of Triple-S en Casa was expedited to expand medication access during the COVID-19 crisis.
For many people, having their prescriptions delivered at home is not just a convenience; it is a necessity. Lack of mobility, access to transportation, and other social determinants not only impact the health of members, they can also increase costs for health plans. Triple-S en Casa was developed to address these challenges head-on.
Triple-S en Casa allows members to order, manage and schedule delivery for prescriptions through a mobile app. The program was developed in partnership with Alivia Health, the largest Puerto Rican pharmaceutical services provider, to fill and deliver prescriptions.
Triple-S en Casa will be available to all Triple-S commercial and Medicare Advantage plans. To learn more, visit abarcahealth.com.
