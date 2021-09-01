The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust (PRSTRT), with its Cultural Heritage Innovation Program (CHIP), will be one of over 100 participants with virtual space at the prestigious international event “Ars Electronica,” which will be held from Sept. 8 to 12, 2021.
As part of the global virtual event, various collaborative projects will feature their respective “gardens,” created with world-renowned artists. This year’s theme is dedicated to art, technology and innovation. Besides the PRSTRT, the local effort has received the support of Discover Puerto Rico and Universidad Ana G. Méndez.
“Ars Electronica” is a scientific and cultural institute, started in 1979, based in the city of Linz, Austria. It holds an annual global festival in its Kepler Garden, called the “Ars Electronica Festival,” where, in addition, the Prix Ars Electronica prize has been awarded since 1987.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, since last year, the festival has been held in virtual mode, creating an interactive space known as “gardens,” in which this year, artists from 120 locations around the world will participate. Under the theme, “A New Digital Deal,” participants have been asked to develop projects around the challenge of digitization in our daily lives, explained CHIP director, Johnny Lugo Vega.
“At the P.R. Science, Technology & Research Trust, our approach to the digital era has been through our efforts to facilitate and invest in science, technology and innovation, to solve problems in Puerto Rico, arising during emergencies such as hurricanes, earthquakes and economic disparities. We invest, facilitate and build capacities to continually advance Puerto Rico’s economy through innovation enterprises, science and technology,” said Lucy Crespo, the CEO of PRSTRT.
According to Lugo, this event prompted many partner institutions throughout the world to cultivate their own festival “gardens” and allowed the first “Ars Electronica” to take root and grow on the planet.
“Our participation in this event with ‘Garden Puerto Rico’ arises, thanks to the alliance we have had since 2019 with the international artist and Argentine engineer, Joaquín Fargas, who will exhibit his performance ‘Pulsar la Tierra.’ In this project, Fargas is calling on all of us to protect our Mother Earth, serving as a prelude to a series of presentations that have been coordinated for this event, as a complement to CHIP’s participation with ‘Garden Puerto Rico,’” Lugo explained.
The “Garden Puerto Rico” program consists of welcome videos from participating institutions and their sponsors, followed by a series of webinars from Sept. 8 to 10, alluding to the festival’s theme.
On Sept. 9, along with the webinars on that day, a special program will be presented from the Josefina de la Nuez Museum and Center for Humanistic Studies at the Gurabo Campus of the Ana G. Méndez University. This program includes the performance “Pulsar la Tierra” by Fargas, a panel discussion, a screening of a virtual tour of the Hispanic Studies Room of the Library of Congress, and will culminate with a conversation with the Puerto Rican artist-in-residence of the museum, Carola Cintrón Moscoso.
This activity will also be transmitted through a direct connection in collaboration with ´Garden Buenos Aires,” from Argentina, to “Garden Puerto Rico,” and vice versa.
