The management at Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe informed Wednesday that some stores will cease operations effective today.

In the case of San Juan's Plaza Las Américas, the largest shopping center in the Caribbean, these stores will be closed off: Bose, Magritte Chocolatier, Atypical Living, and Microsoft.

In January, Bose had informed the closure of its 199 stores in North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia. Bose had states that closures respond to the growing preference of online shopping over brick-and-mortar stores.

Likewise, Microsoft had announced last week that it would close most of its stores. The reasons for the closings also respond to the change in the business model due to the increase in Internet sales.

Meanwhile, Playero and Adidas ceased their operations in Plaza Del Caribe in Ponce.

In the sixth week after reopening their doors following a lockdown over the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency, Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe are the shopping malls with the most stores open to the public in Puerto Rico, with roughly 200 and 100 stores, respectively.