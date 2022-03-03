In a historic agreement, the Puerto Rico Open golf tournament has formed an alliance with WinIn, a digital entertainment platform that aims to take sports enthusiasts to an interactive experience at the event that will be from 3 to 6 March at the Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande.
WinIn CEO Carlos de Varona said that "this alliance is important. With this first step, people will enjoy and know what is the "responsible gaming", a modality that continues to take rise in the world". This is the first time such an agreement has been made at a sporting event in Puerto Rico.
For his part, the director of the Puerto Rico Open, Kenneth Krans said that "WinIn is a Puerto Rican platform that has proven to have the ability to provide sports entertainment in an entertaining and safe manner. WinIn is the home of interactive sports entertainment that we have selected as our allies in this sector".
The manager of Entertainment WinIn, José Julio Aparicio explained that one of the purposes of this alliance is to educate the public about this type of entertainment. Likewise, he indicated that "entertainment gambling" is a process that involves very clear and fun learning and we have prepared a great event for fans of the Puerto Rico Open and Puerto Ricans to have a moment to learn how to enjoy "sports gambling" in a safe and fun way," said Aparicio.
To make the public part of this experience, you can attend the event or register through the website: games.wininpr.com. At the event, participants will receive a passport that they must strike out at each of the three food stations located throughout the Championship Course to participate in a raffle. Likewise, when registering on the website, the public will be able to play in the various "Free to Play" proposals that will be available. Among the prizes that the winners will receive are two certificates valued at $250 each for the Ariel Restaurant, a set of golf clubs and a magnum of champagne that will be signed by the winner of the PR Open.
In addition, social networks will see step by step how you can participate in this educational event WinIn and in the Puerto Rico Open will also be the WinIn Ambassadors showing the process and helping attendees to register on the WinIn platform.
For details of how you can educate yourself about gambling legally and responsibly, the public can register for the "Free to Play" and participate in the prizes, access WinIn networks and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok as WinInpr.
