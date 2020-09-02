Puerto Rico-based CTI Consulting Group recently formed an alliance with SIP Group, an innovation and sustainability consulting firm in the Dominican Republic, to develop a strategy for local companies to obtain a sustainability certification.
The International Sustainability Certification is provided by the Center for Sustainability and Excellence in Chicago, and the Chartered Management Institute in London. CTI President Viviane Fortuño explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the objective is to assist companies and organizations in reshaping their corporate culture in a way that complies with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
As previously reported by your correspondent, the 17 SDGs are categorized under three main branches: protecting the environment, ending poverty and ensuring that everyone can enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030. This mission was approved by nearly 170 countries in 2015, but five years later, many local business owners and workers are not aware of this integrated objective or the consequences to the island’s livelihood and the planet as a whole.
Fortuño developed a strategy for CTI to meet those requirements and the firm is now the only one in Puerto Rico that can design sustainability strategies for organizations and professionals so they may receive the international certification. “What we do is we work very closely until we can develop a common project and achieve that certification,” she said.
“You have to analyze your business and its area and, within those goals, what are the ones that can be developed and how can they be managed. And that is how you outline the plan; that is how you begin that analysis,” she added.
However, she noted that many local businesses are unaware of the full scope of sustainability, believing it to be exclusively related to environmental efforts, so CTI is currently holding panels with companies and associations from the private sector to educate them, such as a recent forum held with the Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry & Distribution.
“[For businesses], it’s not easy to understand what this represents and why they should take into consideration what we are presenting in terms of mitigating risks… Here in Puerto Rico, they see sustainability as a climate issue only. They see it as, ‘well, I’m already recycling and we do it at the company.’ There are three areas—environment, social aspect and the economic aspect—in which the 17 goals are developed,” Fortuño explained.
She also observed that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic further enhanced conversations on the need to foster resilient business models.
“A microscopic virus is testing our entire ability to adapt as a society. It is a new reality that brings both advantages and uncertainties, losses and gains. From the business world, we are facing an opportunity for reconfiguration that accentuates the need to think about sustainable development by visualizing the resurgence when the crisis passes. In addition to analyzing how we are going to recover the economic losses, the crisis of the pandemic invites us to focus on how to achieve a more sustainable world and thus minimize the possibilities of other eventualities such as that we are experiencing,” she said, adding that all companies, from startups to multinationals, can reap the benefits from sustainability.
Regarding specific economic benefits, Fortuño explained that job losses could be offset by the employment generated through implementing a circular economic model with investment in the field of renewable energies. She added that sustainability is a factor that contributes to elevating the corporation’s image, something that at this time is very important and valued by its employees and consumers, particularly by Millennials and Generation Z.
“The idea is to take steps forward and to become more innovative in creating joint efforts; create projects that involve the company, organization or agency, as well as individuals. In other words, we cannot rely on a single agency. Here we need to train everyone—communities, individuals and the organizations that coexist in that community. To me, it begins with educating people on the matter. We live on an island, we will live with all the impacts of climate change,” she stated.
For more information about the 17 SDGs, visit https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.