Puerto Rico residents now have the island's first, fully vegan online supermarket.
V-Market was conceived by Christian Santarrosa and Jodelis Nieves, a married couple betting on local businesses.
This business venture had been under development for over two years and, in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency, they decided to launch the supermarket virtually.
"We are the first supermarket in Puerto Rico whose merchandise is wholly plant-based, without animal ingredients. Contrary to vegan health foods, V-Market focuses on food, not supplements. The idea is for the consumer to acquire all products they would find at a traditional supermarket, but cruelty-free and without animal ingredients, and with a next-day delivery islandwide," Santarrosa explained.
The entrepreneurs have spent the past five years leading a vegan lifestyle and they assure that their motivation to launch V-Market is so that fellow vegans or people interested in plant-based diets can find all resources in one place.
"The client can access the platform through their mobile device or computer in the comfort of their home and choose the foods or products of their liking with ease and trust," Santarrosa added.
Moreover, Nieves stated, "as a company, we read the labels to make sure that the products are free of animal ingredients. Therefore, we invite every consumer to enjoy our products, since you do not necessarily have to be vegan to make good decisions regarding your health."
Following the outburst of COVID-19, various academic and scientific publications have reported that keeping a strong immune system helps prevent the virus. The University of Maryland Medical System recommended maintaining a healthy diet high in fruits and vegetables to boost the immune system.
"V-Market aims to be an alternative to promote Puerto Ricans' health and well-being from the comfort of their homes," Nieves added. "They can also find local products, as well as eco-friendly hygiene and cleaning products."
For more information or to make an order, visit www.vmarketpr.com.
