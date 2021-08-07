Attracted by the business and financial world, and convinced that there is room for new brands in the teenage market, a group of four 11th grade students from Cupeyville School decided to create the Duck Clothing brand.
Childhood friends Francisco Picón, Julián González, Guillermo Pérez, and Fabián Vélez created the concept of the new brand and a business plan to turn their idea into a final product.
The company started with three shirts in a variety of colors and sizes. The pieces were manufactured in La Pola, a factory located in Caguas, whose management supported the group and provided a 50-percent credit to the investment provided by the youth. The initial investment amounted to $2,500.
"We understand that the teenage market is always looking for new clothing options and brands, and thus the idea of creating our own brand, Duck Clothing, where the duck is the symbol of freedom and nature, values that attract young people our age," González explained.
For Vélez, beyond the process of devising and creating the concept, the experience of creating a business plan and creating the strategies for the concept to be successful was very insightful. “I loved seeing the idea take shape with an organized process that allowed us to turn the vision into a final product. All of this complements the learning we have at school, and it has been spectacular, '' he said.
Moreover, Picón is enthusiastic about the project and he is convinced that their brand will be gradually embraced by the island's youth. "We are focused on positioning our products not only in the environment close to us, but throughout the island. As part of the strategy we are in the process of creating a virtual store and we are negotiating with some brand stores," Picón stated.
Pérez, for his part, indicated that he sees in the project an inspiration for him and other young people who want to start entrepreneurship from an early age. “As a student and an athlete, I feel fulfilled and proud to have the opportunity at such a young age to have the opportunity with my friends to have my own company. It is a good start and we are going to give 200 percent so that we can be successful," he affirmed.
