The traditional concept of the ice cream cart that we usually see in various public places in Puerto Rico, comes to the U.S. mainland at the hands of Puerto Rican Wilfredo “Freddy” Guilbe, who has established the artisanal ice cream parlor JR Tropical Ice Cream in Orlando and Kissimmee, Florida.
“We have flavors such as coconut, passion fruit, guava, tamarind, pineapple, mango, soursop, piña colada, and corn, among many others. We also make other original flavors such as 'arroz con dulce' and even cakes or mofongo when people ask us for these options beforehand," the owner explained about the more than 36 flavors he offers to his customers.
The company initially planted a flag in Orlando in November 2019. It subsequently opened its second business at the end of December 2020, in Kissimmee, where the Hispanic population and the preference for desserts have increased during the coronavirus outbreak.
According to Guilbe, ice creams have become a "little treat" for many people in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reception has been so positive that the businessman is already thinking about expanding the commercial possibilities and adding three additional establishments, although he still does not have a fixed date to achieve this goal.
“We want to open more stores to create other jobs, in addition to the eight that we already have in the two stores that are operating. We are orienting ourselves with a lawyer because people ask us to create a franchise and we are evaluating that possibility to expand the company," said Guilbe, who is a native of Ponce.
Another alternative that the Puerto Rican businessman, who has lived in Florida for more than 25 years, is already shaping up is to attend the events segment, offering the ice creams to whoever wants to sell them to obtain their own income.
“We are thinking of buying several carts and renting them with the ice cream inventory, so that people can sell or give them as gifts in different activities. We already bought a freezer to work on this idea, but we have not yet acquired the carts or the place to locate them. We're working on it,” he commented of his growth plans, which include later establishing himself in other states.
