The Puerto Rican Endowment for the Humanities (FPH, Spanish initials) extended the date for local nonprofits to submit proposals for activities that promote the dissemination of ideas and knowledge from the multiple disciplines of the humanities. Proposals can request funds from $3,000 to $20,000.
"We are looking for projects that foster the appreciation and enrichment of these humanities disciplines as valuable tools for analysis, reflection, and public dialogue," said Margarita Benítez, executive director of the FPH.
To be eligible, nonprofits interested in applying must be registered with the Department of State and have a federal 501(c)(3) exemption. The deadline to submit the proposal online with all supporting documents is Tuesday, January 19 at 4:00 p.m. For more information and rules, write to sonya.canetti@fphpr.org or call 787 721 2087. The application and guides are available here.
Benítez also highlighted that a second call for projects will open in March.
"Those organizations with an interest in our Donation Program that cannot participate in this round will have a new opportunity in March. The application and guides will be the same as this time, so you can use them to start preparing your proposal and go to the Donations Program staff for inquiries," she explained.
The FPH will prioritize projects that:
- Enrich teaching in Humanities in Puerto Rico's education system and favor dialogue between these and other fields of study.
- Further the discussion on relevant topics for the island.
- Use innovative formats, methodologies, technologies, and approaches to create quality humanistic projects with a broad scope
- Include in their programming activities directed or developed with the participation of diverse audiences in varied environments, including populations with limited access to the type of planned activities.
- Show their commitment to promoting participation and access to their activities in their project.
