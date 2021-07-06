Parallel18’s international acceleration program for startups, P18, announced the selection of the companies that will be part of its ninth generation.
The initiative, part of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust (PRSTRT), offers entrepreneurs from around the world, access to high-quality business education, financing, and networking to help scale globally, while positions Puerto Rico as a strategic center for innovative technology-based business. Forty (40) companies out of 558 applications were chosen through a rigorous process made up of 60 judges and a committee that included men and women from diverse nationalities.
57% of the selected companies are from Puerto Rico (23 in total), of which 14 went through parallel18’s pre-acceleration program, pre18. Companies from the United States (5), Mexico (3), Colombia (2), Argentina (1), Chile (1), Italy (1), Singapore (1), Jamaica (1), Canada (1) y South Africa (1).
The selected companies offer innovative solutions in industries such as education; fintech; healthcare and biotechnology; tourism; sports; e-commerce; IT and SaaS; agriculture and natural resources; snail mail; human resources; beauty and personal care; mobile and wireless services; and food and beverage.
The program will begin on August 2nd and will work in a blended mode since the last generation was completely virtual due to the pandemic.
“We are excited once again to welcome all these companies to our physical space and offer them our support. We see a prepared and mature new generation with innovative offerings and solutions. This is the first time that most of the companies are local. The fact that 57% of the companies are from Puerto Rico fills us with pride, as it shows the maturity and preparation of these companies and that they are ready to grow globally and provide their products and services to more clients. This also shows that a lot of them come from pre18, so they already come with a more competitive and aggressive mindset for the market. This is also thanks to the constant and hard work of the entire innovation business ecosystem and its organizations”, highlighted Sebastian Vida, Chief Innovation Officer at PRSTRT.
“All these companies went through a very rigorous selection process. Over 60 judges outside the organization and Puerto Rico evaluated each of them and submitted their scores in a process in which no one from the organization is involved. We will provide a very structured program, filled with lots of learnings, collaboration, and mentoring. We know that all the startups will get a lot out of it”, said Vidal.
“These 40 startups demonstrated how the business ecosystem is developing and growing on the island. It is incredible and at the same time encouraging to see that more than half of the companies are local, which shows the great quality of companies that we have and are committed to contributing and strengthening Puerto Rico’s economy. I am sure that each of these ventures will grow and scale, and we will be the facilitators for this to happen. On behalf of the Trust, I wish you all great success”, said Lucy Crespo, Chief Executive Officer at PRSTRT.
The selected companies will join more than 211 startups that have completed the program since it was founded in 2016. All companies accepted in the program will receive a $40,000 equity-free grant, counseling, and monitoring of goals during 20 weeks. In addition, all companies will be able to access a network of investors, business partners, and contacts who work closely with entrepreneurs to address all key aspects of a company’s needs. They will also have access to the entire parallel18 community that is made up of all program alumni, a wide network of mentors, corporate clients, and investors.
A diverse team of international judges evaluated more than 558 applications submitted through the YouNoodle platform in search of the most innovative companies and ideas to be part of the program. They all had to meet basic criteria: be innovative; have three or fewer years of established; have sales or a validated product, and are globally scalable.
Among the benefits startups obtained during the program, those who complete their participation in P18 and raise private capital, are eligible for P18Ventures and its Matching Fund. This sub-program focuses on helping startups create a solid investment strategy while connecting them with an already curated network of investors. The PRSTRT is the entity investing in this fund.
Another benefit for P18 participants is P18Connect, a corporate innovation program that promotes and links startups with large, recognized, and high-profile corporations to promote business relationships and collaboration between both parties. According to the most recent Impact Report, 24% of parallel18’s graduates indicated that they manage to close business with corporate partners thanks to this program. This benefit provided by parallel18 has achieved more than 3 investment agreements and over 150 unique interactions between corporate partners and companies.
Since it was founded in December 2015, parallel18 has received more than 4,500 applications from over 60 countries, and 211 companies have completed the program. 65% of the foreign companies that have participated in the program maintain operations on the island. On the other hand, 85% of the parallel18 companies continue to operate.
For more information about parallel18 programs, visit www.paralle18.com or email cobi@parallel18.com.
P18 Gen9 Startups
These are the companies that comprise the ninth generation (Gen9): Andeno; Jetson; Cuela; Kiwi Financial, LLC; Evocare, Corp.; Native Materials; Seed Law; Zen Team; BOON; NC Quality Parts, LLC - Piezas Rush; Pawls; Terrafirma, LLC; VitaRX, LLC; Don Rifa; Piloto Mail; Privacy Wall; Rum Ratings; Surgical Nutrition; TALE+; CelerOps; Maranta Power; RMZ Solutions; Pryze; Ensemble Space Labs, and Parasanti.
Also joining are: HOKALI; Wayru; Hire Llama; CINCEL; Cuéntame; Leadsales.io; Komercia; Shalder; DeafTawk; Güeno; Wheel the World; Queritel, Ltd; LSTN.ai; Glow3D.com, and Zinacare.
