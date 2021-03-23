A passion for the kitchen and the fascination that comes with discovering new recipes undoubtedly rose during the months we have spent in a pandemic. This innate ability took many by surprise, including businesses such as To-Ricos, the only company dedicated to the production of fresh chicken in Puerto Rico.
“It was pleasant to see a rise in the sale of our products as evidence of a greater number of families cooking in their homes,” explained Jaime Jiménez, the general manager of the first poultry industry on the island and currently the only one that processes as well. “This turned into fertile land to launch an innovative communications campaign that will be based on direct outreach to the consumer,” he finished.
With this new information in mind, the creative minds behind Blend Marketing Solutions saw that, evidently, “Se soltaron los pollos” ("The Chicken Are Loose”) which is how they called the campaign.
“We all have a chicken in our family. Chicken is the way we call in Spanish handsome boys we care about, be it the dad, the husband, or the children. The campaign aims for a jovial and happy tone, using three local chefs with food service businesses: Chef Gilberto Rivera of Fit Nutrition, Chef José Santiago of Chef José Tasty & Healthy Food and Chef Luis Rodríguez of Cocina Rica, all of which tasked themselves with creating innovative, simple, and healthy recipes for Puerto Rican taste,” commented Zaigret Canals, the agency’s Creative Director.
The recipes created by these chefs will be shared on To-Ricos’ social media pages and will include a creative feature: the 2021 “Se soltaron los pollos” calendar, which will have limited stock for distribution. The almanac also includes photos of the patio chefs and three other chickens: local businessmen and influencers from social media.
“At To-Ricos, we cultivate a labor culture of dedication, as one of our mottos is that success is only reached through hard work,” Jiménez explained. “These chefs were selected among many similarly talented candidates for their tenacity and dedication to their businesses, contributing to healthy lifestyles in Puerto Rico.” To-Ricos is available in a wide variety of products across the whole island.
To view the creative campaign, you can visit To-Ricos’ social media pages: facebook.com/toricosaibonito and Instagram @pollostoricos.
