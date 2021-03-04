Puerto del Rey is the first and only marina in Puerto Rico to join Speedy Dock, an application that provides boat owners and clients an efficient way to track their boats and schedule a launch request through mobile devices.
The marina, located in Fajardo, is adapting to current times and is always on the lookout for ways to optimize services and take advantage of digital services now more than ever, due to the worldwide pandemic and health situation.
According to Puerto Del Rey’s CEO, Carolina Corral, the Marina is relying more on technologies: "We are always on the search for new technologies that will allow us to improve the services that we provide to our clients. Upon evaluating different alternatives, we opted for a system that allows our clients to simplify, to accelerate a launch request when arriving to the marina without having to step foot in the client service office or calling."
All requests made through Speedy Dock are reflected immediately in the marina; with just the touch of a button, the client’s boat will be scheduled to be splashed.
Speedy Dock will accelerate services in the marina and provide many benefits to its users. The application allows for: scheduling a boat movement at the Marina, without having to step foot or calling the customer service office. This technology also allows the Marina manage transaction history, welcome messages and geofencing, add photos, report situations (if necessary), among other tasks.
“We hope that this app allows our customers to plan their weekend ahead and focus on what’s more important, enjoying their time at sea,” said Corral.
Download the Speedy Dock application through Google Play or the Apple Store for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.