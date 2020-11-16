Marina Puerto Del Rey in Fajardo continues innovating and improving client experiences, renovating their capacities and facilities. This year, in spite of the marina’s lockdown due to the Governor’s Executive Order, has not been the exception.
Recently, Puerto del Rey acquired two new boat forklift machines – the Marina Bull Lo Pro, the largest and only one of its category in the Caribbean.
For the Marina, purchasing this equipment has been an excellent investment to grow as a business and get a competitive advantage over the Caribbean market. According to Carolina Corral, CEO of Puerto del Rey: “Acquisitions like these (purchase of the two Marina Bull Lo Pros) are very important for Puerto del Rey and Puerto Rico, allowing us to compete with Marinas worldwide. This investment gives us the opportunity to continue providing excellent service. We are the only Marina in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean that can lift heavy boats for daily use, up to 30,000 pounds,” said Corral.
The Marina Bull Lo Pro, W7.1 model manufactured by Wiggins, it’s a unique addition to the Puerto Rican and Caribbean nautical industry. Its forks on the lift measure 26 feet and are covered in rubber to protect the boats when lifting them, safely and reliably. It has a capacity to lift heavier vessels for daily use, up to 30,000 pounds and 45 feet long. Another important feature of this machinery is its 3-tier engine that reduces emissions, making it the most eco-friendly one in the market; aligned with Puerto del Rey’s commitment to minimize ecological impact.
“The market tendency for outboard boats, which are the vessels that the Marina Bull Lo Pro lifts, has increased within the last few years, and will keep on growing. For us, it is important to be able to adapt our equipment and facilities to continue offering our customers cutting edge services and enjoyable moments at the marina. That’s what moves us," said Corral.
