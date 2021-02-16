– PRSA, the nation’s leading professional organization serving the communications community, announced that it has partnered with the Puerto Rico Public Relations Association (PRPRA) to provide mutually beneficial professional development, educational and career opportunities for members of each respective organization.
Benefits available to PRPRA members through the agreement include a discounted annual membership to PRSA as well as access to all PRSA programming. PRPRA will also provide access to its professional development and other program offerings to PRSA members.
“This strategic partnership underscores the value of PRSA membership and ensures that as the role of communications professionals continues to rapidly evolve and extend past our borders, we will continue to be the leading organization for gaining knowledge, experience and insights. We welcome our colleagues in Puerto Rico to PRSA and look forward to working with our new partners in the months ahead,” said Linda Thomas Brooks, CEO of PRSA.
“As leading professional organizations supporting our members on both ends of the Atlantic, this alliance will bring us closer and enable PRSA and PRPRA to expand continuing education and networking opportunities for our public relations professionals, as well as join forces as advocates for excellence in our industry,” said Karen Garnik, APR, president of PRPRA.
“Given the regulatory framework of public relations in Puerto Rico, our members will have an even broader spectrum of options to gain insightful knowledge and ensure compliance with our required accreditation. We look forward to collaborating also with PRSA in supporting innovation, leadership, and diversity and inclusion initiatives among other programs to benefit Spanish-speaking U.S. and international colleagues,” she added.
Garnik was elected an International Delegate-at-Large at PRSA’s 2020 Leadership Assembly. This marks the first time a Puerto Rico representative serves alongside other national and international colleagues in advancing industry priorities on behalf of all PRSA members. “The appointment is an honor and privilege, which I will carry out with great commitment and responsibility,” said Garnik.
The Puerto Rico Public Relations Regulatory Board was enacted in 2008 as a result of Act 204 and requires the estimated 1,500 practicing public relations professionals on the island to comply with 30 continued education credits every four years as part of the license renewal process.
